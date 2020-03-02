The Florida Health Department waited 24 hours before informing the public that a positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) had been found in the state, according to a press conference in Tampa today.
"We became aware of this Saturday evening," Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said.
One Hillsborough County resident was deemed "presumptive positive" for COVID-19 Saturday, and news of a Manatee County resident testing positive leaked Sunday.
When asked why the Florida Department of Health waited until Sunday night to release the information to the public, Rivkees blamed it on the "process."
"In terms of what the process is at the present time is that these individuals are identified as 'presumptive positives' as we do (testing) in the state lab," Rivkees said. "Then, according to the Center for Disease Control, we’re supposed to send the samples to them where they can confirm with more testing. Because of the situation − we already launched full-measure in terms of containment and evaluation − we decided that even though while we are waiting for confirmation through further testing, that it was important to go ahead and inform the public."
Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the department's response.
“I think from the beginning the Department of Health in Florida has been very proactive," said DeSantis, who then ended the press conference.
