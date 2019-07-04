State testing has DeSoto trending upward

By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
The Florida Department of Education has released the results of the Florida Standards Assessment and end-of-course exams by county.
Test scores are based on a five-point scale. Students receiving a 3 or above passed. DeSoto County improved in all areas, besides civics end-of-course exams, where a three percent decrease in the passing rate is shown.
“Currently, DeSoto is ninth in the state for the percentage of gains in third-grade reading. We must continue with our commitment to increasing student reading proficiency at all grades,” said Adrian Cline, superintendent of the School District of DeSoto County, attributing the growth to hardworking teachers, students, and parents, as well as crediting initiatives set in place by the SunCoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.
English Language Arts FSA results (grades 3-10):
• DeSoto County increased two points, up to 34 percent passing for 2019.
The state passing rate increased one point from last year, to 55 percent.
Mathematics FSA and end-of-course exams for grades 3-8:
• DeSoto County increased two points from their 2018 results, up to 40 percent passing rate.
The state passing rate increased one point from last year, to 61 percent.
Algebra 1 end-of-course exams:
•DeSoto County’s passing rate increased five points from 2018, up to 48 percent.
The state passing rate decreased one point, to 60 percent.
Geometry EOC exams:
•DeSoto County increased two points, up to 39 percent passing rate.
The state passing rate increased one point, to 57 percent.
Science, grade 5 exams:
• DeSoto County improved 4 percent points, now up to a 36 percent passing rate.
The state passing rate decreased 2 points, to 53 percent.
Science, grade 8 exams:
• DeSoto County increased 1 point, to 29 percent passing.
The state passing rate decreased one point, to 51 percent.
Biology 1 EOC exams:
• DeSoto County increased 4 points, up to 49 percent passing.
The state passing rate increased by two points, to 67 percent.
Civics EOC exams:
• DeSoto County decreased 3 points, down to 43 percent passing.
The state passing rate remained the same, 71 percent from last year.
U.S. History EOC exams:
• DeSoto County increased 9 points, up to 59 percent passing rate.
The state passing rate increased 1 point, up to 69 percent.
For the full results of test scores from 2018 and 2019, visit fldoe.org/accountability/assessments/k-12-student-assessment/results/2019.stml
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
