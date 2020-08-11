ARCADIA — Financial relief from the federal government could be short-lived when it comes to the CARES Act, according to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.).
During a DeSoto County Commission meeting Tuesday, Steube discussed the future of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which provides financial assistance to local businesses, organizations and residents who suffered losses during the pandemic between March 1 and Dec. 30.
“I can’t see in this political environment another CARES package being agreed to (with) everything just hyper-politicized until November elections,” Steube said.
Steube represents Florida District 17, which covers nine counties, including DeSoto and Charlotte, along with a portion of Sarasota County.
When asked if he thought the current act could be extended beyond the Dec. 30 cut-off date, Steube said he didn’t know.
“President (Donald Trump) I think is open to that,” Steube said. “I think that if you put that up for a vote in the Senate, it would pass. If you put that up for a vote in the House (of Representatives), it would pass.
“The unfortunate thing that happens is all this other stuff gets added to these bills. Especially (with) appropriations bills (like this one), that becomes problematic.”
Steube believes there is hope, however, for more funding.
“I think that if it does happen, it will be part of the (federal) budget negotiations next month (where each side can get pieces of what they want),” Steube said. “It’s not going to be an independent COVID-19 package because they can’t come to an agreement on all the other things.”
As part of the CARES Act, DeSoto County can receive up to $6.6 million; Charlotte County, up to $32.9 million; and Sarasota County, up to $75.7 million.
Congress passed the CARES Act March 27.
