Economic game-changer Project Yellow is neither gone nor forgotten.
At least that is the belief of DeSoto County officials and the real estate broker handling the sale of a scrub-pine tract on the south side of State Road 72 selected for the $125 million-plus pectin-conversion plant. The belief that the plant formerly code-named Project Yellow will get built is also still held by the most important participant - the Delray Beach agri-tech company behind it all, says Mandy Hines, county administrator.
This is despite privately owned Nuco Citrus LLC’s missed target dates for closing on the 194-acre tract last fall and commencing construction last winter.
The coronavirus pandemic sidelined everything, Hines said in an email.
“I just spoke with a Nuco principal (recently). Accordingly, the company still fully intends to construct and operate the facility as planned in DeSoto County,” Hines said, attributing the delay to the pandemic.
Company executives spoke about the project in public settings last year but have not responded to media inquiries.
At stake are about 115 jobs at the plant’s opening with rank-and-file pay of around $25 an hour. That is only a part of the economic punch, though. Citrus producers get a new cash source and the county becomes a candidate for spinoff businesses that need to be near the plant.
Today, cows and wildlife occupy the tract a few miles east of Arcadia. But Nuco Citrus sees a future in which the former pasture land is home to a facility — the first of its kind in the United States — that will convert citrus peels, seeds and other byproducts into pectin, a type of starch used in jams, jellies and other foods as well as a host of manufacturing. Pectin helps fruit to ripen and retain shape.
Bringing new dollars to an economically strapped region would be huge, especially if the plant fulfills a promise of making Desoto County a destination for businesses and industries serving the plant, Nuco and county officials say.
Arcadia real estate broker Mac Martin, who specializes in ranch and grove lands, is handling the sale of the nearly 200 acres designated for Project Yellow. He expected to close last October. A year later, Martin says he expects the plant plans to get back on track soon.
“Nuco is still on the table,” he insisted in a recent interview. “I’ve talked with them in the past week.”
Hines said Nuco has extended its land-contract option through March of 2021.
In the months since Project Yellow went public, Nuco has been recruiting citrus producers to deliver their by-products to the new facility. The reception from growers eager for a new source of revenue has been very favorable, according to Nuco CEO
Frederick Beckett. Getting commitments on raw materials needed for pectin manufacturing has in turn let Nuco find buyers for the product, Beckett said at a county commission meeting last year.
Nuco has "sold 70 percent of what we haven't made yet," he said.
Observers say they think Nuco is trying to shore up capital for the project which, with the land purchase, could exceed $150 million. Martin said he thinks some “quickening” of the strategy guided by developments in the chemical industry is occurring.
While Martin said he does not see progress on Project Yellow until 2021, Nuco’s effort is “still very much alive.”
DeSoto County commissioners and state officials set the stage for DeSoto’s selection from among states that included Georgia and California. It’s centrally situated within the state’s citrus region. The county’s network of highways also helped in the selection.
County commissioners last year gave Nuco a unanimous nod to up to $1.5 million in county tax waivers over 10 years.
Commissioners see the project as especially valuable in its targeting of agriculture, an economic segment that accounts for 25 percent of DeSoto’s economy but has been greatly diminished by citrus greening disease and more recently hurricane Irma.
In the deal, DeSoto County gets transformation of the nearly 200 acres of pasture land into a $100-plus million economic engine, said Commissioner J.C. Deriso and others on the governing board in granting the tax waivers.
The Delray Beach pectin-producer can earn a percentage county rebate, if full taxes are paid over the decade. More specifically, under the “Qualified Target Industry Business” incentive, Nuco can offset as much as $150,000 a year from its tax bill over 10 years. County officials project that Nuco’s annual tax bill would be around $4 million. The taxes are assessed on equipment and other assets.
