The unsettled lawsuits brought against Ohio State University by survivors of former team doctor Richard Strauss will be allowed to proceed.
The latest ruling confirming the survivors’ right to take the school to court came down Wednesday from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, where the university had attempted a rare legal gambit.
Ohio State in October asked the Court for an en banc review of a ruling rendered by a three-judge panel that allowed the lawsuits to proceed. An en banc review calls for the case to be heard by all the judges of the court, rather than the original, three-member panel.
On Wednesday, those judges voted by majority to deny the request.
Ohio State had asserted the lawsuits could not be brought against the school because the statute of limitations for Strauss’ actions had long since expired. The survivors argued – successfully – that under Title IX protections, the clock did not start until Strauss’ behavior and the school’s subsequent actions first became public in 2018.
In Ohio, the statute of limitations is two years. The lawsuits were all filed within that two-year window, if Title IX’s protections were permitted to apply.
Essentially, Title IX allows for the possibility a victim might not know they were a victim at the time of the incident due to the overarching power of the institution over the student.
As part of the majority opinion, Judge Karen Nelson Moore wrote:
“The plaintiffs had no reason to know that Ohio State injured them until Ohio State’s conduct became public.”
She also wrote:
“All of the plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that they could not have known about Ohio State’s responsibility for their abuse, because they had no ‘reason to know that others had previously complained to Ohio State about Strauss’s conduct, let alone how Ohio State had responded to any previous complaints.’”
Ohio State additionally argued the use of Title IX’s protections in such a manner exposed universities across the nation to potentially endless litigation over past incidents. Bowling Green, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Michigan State, Oakland and Purdue universities signed on to Ohio State’s en banc petition.
In his dissenting opinion, Judge Chad Readler argued the court has engaged in “legislative matters” by reversing a previously dismissed Title IX suit. He also took note of the schools that joined OSU’s petition, stating, “the majority opinion brought together in shared opposition collegiate rivals that rarely see eye to eye.”
Judge Moore had a response for that, as well, writing:
“The holding desired by the dissent would have ignored Title IX’s plain language and eviscerated Title IX’s purpose by creating a perverse incentive for institutions to run out the clock on the limitations period by covering up sexual abuse.”
Strauss was a team doctor at Ohio State from the late 1970s through the mid-1990s. An independent investigation released in 2019 found that university officials were aware of Strauss’ abuse as early as 1979.
Strauss died by suicide in 2005. Since 2018, more than 400 victims and their families have field lawsuits against the university for its failure to prevent or address the abuse.
Ohio State has settled with some of the survivors, but has attempted to shut down additional lawsuits in court. Outwardly, the university has repeatedly apologized for its past actions and offered counseling and other services. At the same time, it has actively pursued legal avenues to quash outstanding lawsuits and limit financial liability.
Steven Snyder-Hill, a Strauss survivor and one of the leaders of the fight against the school, said the ruling revealed once more Ohio State’s true nature. In an email to The Daily Sun, Snyder-Hill wrote:
“For the public to see and understand who and what OSU really is, they just need to look at their actions over the past 5 years (or actually dating way back to Strauss. They can spin all the things they do on a routine basis to the public, but who they really are is demonstrated in their fight.
“When we said what happened, they agreed, told us that is bad ... but it has just been too long. That’s what they said, then when they lost the appeal, they fought that. Even the court told them ‘you lost.’
“So the next time they say how brave we are and how much they appreciate us coming forward, don't listen to that BS. Just watch what they do to know what they really think of us, and what they thought of us back then. This is who they are. But today we won. Thank God for the legal system and justice, this is starting to renew my faith.”
Among the survivors seeking justice is Lemon Bay wrestling coach Mike Schyck, who last month sat down with an HBO documentary film crew in Columbus, Ohio to detail his abuse at the hands of Strauss. The lawsuit in which he is participating was not among those involved in Wednesday’s ruling.
Benjamin Johnson, Ohio State’s senior director of media relations said the university is “reviewing the decision and don’t have more to say at this time.”
