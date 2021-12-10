ARCADIA — The owner of Strawberry Farms is back in DeSoto County to face charges of animal abuse.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies took Rose Anne Romano, 39, into custody Thursday.
Deputies conducted a search of Strawberry Farms, a dog breeding facility in Arcadia, last month, following an investigation into Romano’s handling of a dog delivery.
The search turned up unsanitary conditions, according to reports, with several dogs and other animals staying in crowded kennels in the garage. Deputies noted that the smell of animal urine in the house was “overwhelming.”
Romano was not at the property when the deputies executed the search warrant.
Authorities in Salem, Virginia apprehended her shortly after the search and animal removal in November.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office originally reported that Romano would be charged with 82 counts of animal neglect and two counts of forging medical documents for animals.
Sheriff's Office records also listed 18 counts of causing cruel death, pain, or suffering to animals, two counts of offering a false statement, one count of using fraud to obtain property valued under $20,000, having no health certificate for transported dog or cat, and knowingly misrepresenting the breed, sex, or health of a dog or cat.
Romano was in the DeSoto County Jail on Friday with a total bond of $76,500. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan 31, 2022.
Officers removed 58 dogs from Strawberry Farms after the search in November, along with 18 mice, four cats, a turtle, a snake and a bearded dragon lizard. The Strawberry Farms website, which was still up and online Friday, describes the facility as "A Husky Paradise."
Deputies arrested a second person, 69-year-old Robert Lee Polk, in connection to the conditions at Strawberry Farms. He was charged with 82 counts of animal neglect. As of Friday, he was in the DeSoto County Jail with a $9,840 bond. His next court appearance is set for Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.