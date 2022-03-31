Barges are in place to dredge Stump Pass between Stump Pass Beach State Park and Knight Island on Wednesday. The sand removed by the dredging of Stump Pass will be used to nourish the beaches north and south of the pass.
ENGLEWOOD — The weather hasn’t always cooperated, but the Stump Pass dredging project keeps pressing ahead.
The Charlotte County Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee will be updated at its next meeting, April 7, and learn how windy weather kicking up the surf last week led to a Atlantic & Gulf Dredging & Marine bulldozer and other equipment ending up in the Gulf of Mexico.
The good news, Public Works project manager Matthew Logan said Thursday, is that the recovery and cleanup was finished Friday.
Also, Atlantic & Gulf replaced the drenched equipment and picked up where crews left off dredging Stump Pass and pumping sand along the shorelines of the Palm Island Resort and Knight Island south of the pass.
The $2.2 million maintenance dredging project, contracted by the county, is nearing its completion. Permitting agencies will allow the project to continue on Knight Island after May 1, the official start of sea turtle nesting season, but Atlantic & Gulf intends to finish the project before May 1, Logan said. That is, if the weather allows.
The project calls for 200,000 cubic yards to be dredged from the pass and to straighten the channel which curves to the south. About half of the sand was pumped onto the beach to the north of the pass, which is Stump Pass Beach State Park.
The bulk of the costs are expected to be paid with funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and with hurricane funds available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Department of Emergency Management.
Special property taxing units on the barrier islands and other county funding also account for a portion of the dredging project funding.
For more information about the Stump Pass dredging, visit “Project Status” on the county’s website at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Charlotte County Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee will meet 9 a.m. April 7, Room B-106 of the Murdock Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. For more information, visit the county website.
