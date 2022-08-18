ARCADIA - A defendant charged in the death of a homeless man pleaded to manslaughter in DeSoto County Court on Thursday.
Gary Stanka, 34, had previously been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery against an elderly person in connection with the 2019 death of Juan Sebastian.
According to court documents filed on Thursday, Stanka pleaded no contest to a charge of manslaughter and received a sentence of 12 years in prison.
Sebastian, an unhoused man, was known in the Arcadia area for his shopping cart full of collected cans and his dog Cheeto. A community vigil was held for him after his death. Cheeto was adopted by a volunteer and the dog later died from heart complications in 2021.
A witness connected Stanka and two other men to an attack against Sebastian in December of 2019. According to the witness, the two other men held Sebastian down on a park table where he had been sleeping while Stanka repeatedly struck him.
Sebastian was found later, heavily injured, and transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage, a crushed windpipe and multiple contusions to the face. He died from his injuries two weeks after the attack.
The two other men were later identified as brothers Brett and Kyle Johnson. They both ultimately entered a plea deal with the State Attorney's Office to testify against Stanka in exchange for a sentence of 36 months of probation for accessory after the fact.
Stanka also pleaded no contest to charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, due to items found on him when he was arrested.
He was additionally sentenced to five years in prison, concurrent with his longer sentence and had his driver's license revoked for six months.
