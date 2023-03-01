ARCADIA — A 15-year-old suspect in a slaying will be tried as an adult, according to authorities.
Ryan Artese Watson Jr. was identified last month as a suspect in the killing of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez during the DeSoto County Fair.
Documents filed with the DeSoto County Clerk of Court indicate that Watson has been charged with one count each of second-degree murder with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.
Watson is being held in the juvenile section of DeSoto County Jail on no bond.
Officers with the Arcadia Police Department executed a search warrant for Watson's residence on Rhode Island Street on Feb. 8. Watson was not home at the time, but was later located and taken into custody.
Authorities allege that a "AR-15 style assault rifle" was found at the home as a result of the search.
Officers spoke with Sharae White, Watson's mother, according to the arrest report. She claimed to have recently purchased the weapon for protection.
The man who claimed to have sold her the rifle, William Shilling, was also questioned by police and allegedly corroborated White's explanation.
However, the arrest report claimed that photos of Watson posing with the weapon from seven months ago appeared to contradict both of their claims.
Both White and Shilling were subsequently arrested and charged with one count of providing false information to law enforcement during a felony investigation.
Court documents also show that the State Attorney's Office filed a motion on Feb. 17 to seal search warrants, search affidavits, and the affidavit to take Watson into custody.
Assistant State Attorney Cliff Ramey argued in the motion that these documents need to be sealed due to the ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez, which included at-risk witnesses and "unidentified co-defendants."
The affidavit to authorize taking Watson into custody is currently unavailable to the public on the DeSoto County Clerk of Court website, along with Watson's booking report.
Watson is scheduled to return to DeSoto County court at 9 a.m. on March 27 for both his arraignment and a session for hearing pleas and motions in the case.
