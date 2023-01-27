Suspect in homicide being sought

Matthew Scott Flores is wanted by authorities in connection with a homicide in Wauchula.
Dive Team members from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office took part in a search for the alleged weapon in a Wauchula homicide.
DeSoto County Dive Team members prepare for a search in Hardee County in relation to a homicide investigation.
ARCADIA - Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect in a Hardee County homicide.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office posted online Friday about the search.
Matthew Scott Flores is a suspect in a Wauchula homicide.
Wauchula Police Department stated that they believe Flores shot a man several times Tuesday in that city. The victim man was pronounced dead a short time later.
As part of the investigation, the DCSO Dive Team was sent to help search for the suspected firearm used in the homicide at a pond in Hardee County.
Pictures of DeSoto County deputies scouring the pond were also posted to social media.
"Our detectives followed up on information leads in DeSoto County as well," the DCSO post read.
According to authorities, Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with Florida license plate tag JTHQ77. There is an active warrant for his arrest.
Members of the public with information on Flores' whereabouts are asked to contact DCSO through through tip line at 1-800-780-TIPS.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.