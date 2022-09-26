Southwest Florida communities are bracing for Hurricane Ian.
It is expected to bring heavy rainfall and storm surges - with shelters opening up Tuesday for residents of the region.
In Charlotte County, commissioners declared a state of emergency Monday in response to storm.
“We can’t change the weather, but the training and prep work we do year-round puts us in a position to deal with almost virtually any kind of contingency that might arise, ”Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex warned residents to remain wary of Ian, if the county did not wind up in its direct path.
"Even though it looks like we're on the fringe, we're not," Truex said, speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon.
Emergency Services Director Patrick Fuller announced that Charlotte County would be issuing an evacuation order for residents in red flood zones on the state Flood Zone Map.
These areas include low-lying areas near the water and on barrier islands; mobile home and trailer residents located in any zone are also ordered to evacuate.
"Residents should take Ian seriously," Fuller said.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell noted that mandatory evacuation orders should be followed for the safety of the residents.
"We are not coming to remove you," Prummell said — adding that help may be delayed until after the storm passes for those who defy evacuation orders.
The Punta Gorda City Council declared a local state of emergency at an emergency meeting on Monday.
Punta Gorda interim Fire Chief Holden Gibbs told City Council members that if Ian reaches Category 3 off the coast, the city can expect winds between 74 and 95 miles-per-hour inland.
"There is potential for (high force) wind that we're looking at," Gibbs said at the meeting. "We do need to take this seriously and prepare accordingly."
At a press conference in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned of storm surges across Florida's Gulf-facing coast.
"You will see storm surges in places like Southwest Florida even though the storm is projected to be 100, 150 miles off the coast of Southwest Florida," DeSantis said. "Hurricane and Tropical Storm watches have been issued from Englewood south to Naples. Those watches are anticipated to become warnings later today."
The city of North Port also approved a local state of emergency during a Monday meeting.
"We are very close to the saturation point," Fire Chief Scott Titus said at the meeting.
North Port city workers have been working to reduce the water levels in the city canal system ahead of storm, according to city officials.
David Rothrock, of North Port, purchased fuel and a generator for his home Monday.
"I'm not too concerned (about Hurricane Ian)," he said. "There's only one way to predict a hurricane - after it hits."
Dave Covey, from Dutchess County in New York, came to North Port on Saturday for a vacation with his wife.
They were supposed to be visiting their daughter, a North Port resident, and were planning on helping her with some house work. Now, they are doing what they can to help before Hurricane Ian hits.
On Monday, Covey was preparing storm shutters for her windows of her residence.
"We are ready for it, for the most part," he said.
The family said they went through Hurricane Sandy in New York in 2012.
The Charlotte County Landfill and mini-transfer facilities will operate on normal schedules on Tuesday, according to a county press release. Curbside collection will also occur as scheduled.
The mini-transfer facilities and the landfill will be closed on Wednesday, and curbside pickup will not occur as well. Curbside collection will resume Thursday for Wednesday pick-ups, Friday for Thursday pick-ups and Saturday for Friday pick-ups.
Charlotte County staff are also in the process of securing local parks against inclement weather; such measures include flipping over picnic tables, securing trash cans, locking all park restrooms, and removing flags for storage.
Charlotte County Libraries and Recreation Centers will close at 4 p.m. on Monday and will be closed on Tuesday all day, as will all pools and all related programs.
The American Automobile Association noted local gas stations could “temporarily” run out of fuel due to increased demand from people preparing for the hurricane.
In a news release on Monday, the AAA’s Auto Mobile Group urged local residents to not panic about gasoline and take only what they need.
"The state makes it a priority to keep gasoline shipments going as long as it's safe to do so. Once the storm passes, shipments will resume as soon as possible," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in the news release.
The same release also noted that Florida gas prices have declined to $3.38 per gallon as of last week – the lowest daily average since January.
The local chapter of Communities Organizations Active in Disasters is reaching out for emergency volunteers to help operate the Charlotte County shelters. All shelters are pet friendly.
Shelter setup is due to begin at 6 p.m. today at Kingsway Elementary School at 23300 Quasar Boulevard in Port Charlotte, before moving onto the next three shelters.
Shelter staff will need to be at their respective shelters by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, ahead of the 8 a.m. opening to welcome residents. Shelter assignments will be determined Monday night.
Shelter staff should plan to stay at and operate the general population shelters until Friday; it may last longer, depending on the strength and length of the storm.
COAD noted that they have a limited number of cots for staff; light snacks and water will be provided, but stuff should bring their own bedding and meals.
