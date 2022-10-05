Rays Astros Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays are donating $1 million and will host donation drives to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in southwest Florida. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

The Tampa Bay Rays are donating $1 million to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in southwestern Florida.

The Major League Baseball team is also hosting donation events for fans to drop off needed items such as garbage bags, batteries, flashlights, dog and cat food, pet beds, collars and leashes, feminine hygiene products, diapers, baby formula, bathroom tissue, paper towels and can openers.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments