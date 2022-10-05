The Tampa Bay Rays are donating $1 million to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in southwestern Florida.
The Major League Baseball team is also hosting donation events for fans to drop off needed items such as garbage bags, batteries, flashlights, dog and cat food, pet beds, collars and leashes, feminine hygiene products, diapers, baby formula, bathroom tissue, paper towels and can openers.
The Rays and team owner Stuart Sternberg also own the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team which is also part of the relief efforts. The Rays have their Grapefruit League spring training in Port Charlotte in southwest Florida which was hardest hit by ravenous storm.
“While we celebrate our fourth consecutive postseason appearance, we cannot forget all those suffering in the wake of Hurricane Ian. I’m proud that we are organizing, supporting and donating to relief efforts across Tampa Bay and grateful to this wonderful community for coming together to support those in need,” said Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg.
The Rays — along with the cities of St. Petersburg and Tampa — will host drive-thru donation events on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tropicana Field ad WestShore Plaza mall.
Fans who donate items can receive flags and yard signs supporting the Rays in their MLB postseason push. Tampa Bay plays the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game wild card series starting Friday in Ohio.
“That’s what is so great about our community – in times of need we all come together,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch. “Thank you to our partners at the Rays for stepping up to lend their home base to collect supplies for our neighbors in Southwest Florida. While for many, recovery will not happen overnight, we stand committed to being an unwavering partner.”
The Rowdies will also host a donation drive Oct 8 before a home game in downtown St. Pete against Loudoun United FC.
The teams said bottled water will not be accepted among the donation items.
Rays and Rowdies’ sponsor Good Greek Moving & Storage will help the teams collect, store and transporting donated items to southwest Florida areas hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.