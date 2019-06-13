I’ve always found visiting art museums to be one of the most calming things to do.
It may sound bad, but I’m not one of those people who necessarily thinks so much when I’m in an art museum. I’m not an art student, so don’t feel that I need to analyze exactly what the artist’s intent was, or discuss how his or her interpretation of the world at that time led them to create a specific work.
No, I enjoy art for art’s sake, and because of that, feel that I can fully appreciate any and all types of art. A visit to the Tampa Museum of Art allowed me to do just that.
I had never really realized it before, but this museum is right across the Hillsborough River from the University of Tampa, and it offers free admission to college students. That explains why the day I was there, there were quite a few young people walking around doing that deep analyzation I was referring to.
Anyway, the building that houses the Tampa Museum of Art is really a work of art itself. Located in downtown Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, its spectacular 66,000-square-foot Cornelia Corbett Center building was designed by San Francisco architect Stanley Saitowitz and has received many design awards. The building features a shimmering pierced aluminum exterior, and state-of-the-art gallery spaces with innovative translucent ceilings and polished concrete floors. It has seven expansive interior galleries, one exterior sculpture gallery, 12,000 square feet of LED coverage on the south facade, and educational classrooms equipped with the latest technology, which offers visitors a wide variety of visual art experiences.
I took my time walking through the upstairs galleries, and there was a lot to see. The young lady at the ticket counter had ensured me that it was a circular route and it was impossible for me to get lost, and I’m happy to say she was right.
I started out in the Spring/Summer galleries, which is where the temporary exhibits are displayed. Much of it was abstract art by famous artists like Oswaldo Vigas, Paul Jenkins and James Rosenquist, who actually lived in Hernando County for more than 30 years, until a fire swept through his house, studio and warehouse and destroyed all his work there.
One of the ongoing exhibits was especially intriguing. “The Classical World” and “The Classical World in Focus” showcased nearly 300 Greek, Etruscan and Roman artworks and artifacts from the museum’s notable antiquities collection. They supplemented their collection with loaned pieces from private collections and from other museums, such as in the case of a Roman sarcophagus from AD 260-280, which was displayed on loan from a Los Angeles museum.
When I finished up my day at the museum, I felt relaxed and informed. No matter what your artistic preferences, or level of understanding of art, a visit to the Tampa Museum of Art is an educational and worthwhile experience.
Debbie Flessner writes the Live Like a Tourist column for the Sun newspapers. You may contact her at dj@flessner.net.
