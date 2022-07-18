ARCADIA — Providing better support for DeSoto County teachers was a primary goal for School Board candidates during a recent forum in Arcadia.
The Peace River Democratic Progressive Caucus held the second of two public “meet and greet” sessions with local candidates.
The July 11 session focused on the School District of DeSoto County School Board and Arcadia marshal candidates.
The first session, June 27, included candidates for Arcadia Council and DeSoto County Commission.
"People kind of dismiss local elections as not being important," caucus representative Pat Schudel said.
Schudel said it is local elections that impact the community.
"Get out there and vote," she added. "And bring a friend with you."
This year's primary election is Aug. 23 with the general election on Nov. 8. The deadline to register to vote is July 25 for the primary election and Oct. 11 for the general election.
SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES (Nonpartisan)
District 1
District 1 is held by Danny Via, but he is not running for a new four-year term.
Jami Schueneman and Kimberly Shaver are running for the seat.
Schueneman said she's talked with concerned parents and worked with frustrated teachers.
"I’m running because we need good leadership," she said. "We have amazing teachers, and we do amazing things in our schools. I want to continue that (but) it's important to listen to parents and to staff."
Shaver said she wants to work with board members, parents and staff.
"I especially want to work with the teachers," she said. "The teachers have the hands-on knowledge. They know what’s going on. I want to get in there and find out from the teachers, from the parents, I want to figure out what the problems and set goals and be part of the solution."
District 2
The District 2 seat is vacant. District 2 School Board member Judy Kirkpatrick resigned in March due to health issues. Because of that, the District 2 seat is only available for a two-year term this year.
Mary Kay Burns and Sharon T. Goodman are running for the seat.
Burns said she believes School Board members should approach their roles by seeing the schools as students and teachers do.
"My focus as a School Board member would be to look through the lens of students and teachers. I think every decision we make needs to be through (that) lens," she said. "I would challenge the board to also do that because, as you all know, if you have a strong school district you also have economic (impact) as a result of that."
Goodman said that teaching is more than just a job, "it's a calling."
"It’s not just the School Board’s mission (and) it’s not just the school’s mission, it’s the community’s mission," she said. "Until we get people from the ground up who are rooted and grounded in the fact that this is not just a job that we do, but it’s a calling ... You must love children and be concerned about families. You must be concerned about everything you do in the classroom every day."
District 5
District 5 is also vacant. The seat was previously held by Ronnie Allen, who retired in 2020. This seat remains a four-year term.
Kelly Mercer and David Woodrum are both running for the seat.
Mercer said she wants to work with teachers in the schools to improve the DeSoto County schools.
"I would like to see where the teachers are having issues and what’s going on to see what we can do to help better our schools," she said.
Woodrum said he plans to advocate for teachers to keep and bring more teachers in DeSoto County.
"We absolutely want to advocate to get more teachers locally to offer incentive programs for teachers to go to college in this area and to stay in this area," he said. "I will do everything in my power to elevate our students first and our teachers and staff second."
ARCADIA MARSHAL (Nonpartisan)
The city marshal position is currently held by Matthew Allen Anderson, but he has opted not to run for a new term.
Retired Arcadia Police officer and DeSoto County Sheriff's Deputy Cliff Brown and current Arcadia Police Lt. Quinn Jones are running for the seat.
Jones was unable to make the July 11 session.
Brown said he wants to work with the School Board to create better programs for students.
"I want to expand the school resource officer and juvenile programs and I want to partner with the School Board for a truancy program," he said.
He added that the majority of the SROs are handled through the sheriff's department, but that he wants to involve Arcadia Police more.
Brown also said he is a big proponent for traffic enforcement.
"If you’re coming through the school zones at 40 mph, you will be cited," he said. "For a small town, we need to be proud of it. We don’t need the threat of speeding traffic and we need more interaction with the officers and the public."
