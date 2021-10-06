Tesla bringing 'supercharger' to region

VENICE — Electric car charging stations, including ones from Tesla, will begin to pop up around the area as part of a big push for charging ports around Florida and the country.
Following behind California, Florida ranks second in the country for electric car, or EV, registrations.
Because of the growing EV registrations, it creates a need for charging ports along major highways and traveling routes.
According to Tesla’s Supercharger website, a Venice Supercharger station with eight stalls was set to open in quarter three of 2021.
However, at the end of quarter three this year, construction had still not occurred. The construction company involved could not be reached for comment before Friday afternoon.
In a permit filed to Sarasota County, the location states it would be near Interstate 75 at 370 Commercial Court, which is the same address as BrewBurgers.
While many EV owners charge their cars at home for short daily use, there is a need for stations along major highways for those traveling longer distances.
Tesla’s Supercharger stations take 15 minutes to charge up to 200 miles and costs less than gasoline, according to Tesla’s website.
The Tesla app allows drivers to locate charging stations while traveling, monitor charging status and notifies when a charge is completed.
The website also states future plans for Arcadia and Punta Gorda locations to open in the second quarter of 2022.
The Punta Gorda location will be located at the Wawa at 26415 Indian Trail Drive. While the permit has not been issued yet, the permit application was submitted on May 26, according to Tesla Owners of Florida’s website.
Once the permit is issued, the Punta Gorda location will have eight charging stalls.
These stations soon to appear around the area will be part of the more than 25,000 Superchargers located across the world.
Apart from Tesla opening more charging stations, Florida Power & Light Company also have their own program aiming at making EVs more convenient for drivers.
As part of the FPL EVolution program, it will be installing more than 1,000 electric car-charging ports throughout the state.
According to a news release, this program will increase availability for universal charging ports by 50%.
Similar to Tesla’s Superchargers, FPL will have fast chargers approximately every 50 miles; however, it takes 30 minutes to charge an 80-mile battery car.
The release states the EVolution program has added nine charging stations around the area, including fast chargers in Sarasota, with more scheduled to open in the near future.
