The DeSoto County Historical Society will commemorate the centennial anniversary of Arcadia General Hospital at the 16th Annual Pioneer Day & BBQ. This family-fun festival is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sat., Mar. 21, at Veterans Memorial Park, on State Road 70 just west of Arcadia.
Arcadia General Hospital was originally built for Dr. John Simmons in 1912 and called Simmons Sanitarium. In 1920, a group of local doctors pooled their money to purchase the facility that they christened Arcadia General Hospital. It served the community until 1968 when DeSoto Memorial Hospital opened. This history and more will be on display at the event.
Bodacious barbecue is the main course at the festival. Other delectable treats include local honey, homemade jams and jellies, strawberry shortcake, frozen yogurt, and more — plus the Arcadia Albirtton Coker Bake Sale honoring a woman who had a town named for her because she baked a birthday cake.
She will tell her story on the stage along with another legendary character — Acrefoot Johnson. A giant for the times at 6’7” and 250 lbs., he walked a mail route between Fort Ogden and Fort Meade — 65 miles in one day!
Music from the U.S. Civil War era to the present will be performed throughout the day by John Bois, Dennis Mader, Mac Martin, Keith Mathys, Barney and Nancy Miesee, Becky Ryals, Johnny Shannon, and Vgo.
Demonstrators will show off their pioneer skills in wood carving and crafting, thread spinning, tatting, quilting, pine-needle basket weaving, butter churning — with biscuits to sample the butter — and more. Tom Gaskins — who continues his father’s hand-made turkey call business — will show how to rive cypress shingles once popular for roofing and siding. In addition, DeSoto County Property Appraiser David Williams will have digital copies of historic tax rolls and share this important source of information about local property and residents.
Until the mid-20th century, cattle roamed freely through Florida’s frontier, so people lived behind fences. Working and retired cowboys will set up a traditional “cow camp” and share stories about their way of life. Whip crackers will show off their expertise that gave rise to the name “Florida Cracker,” and the “Cow Cavalry” — the local camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans — will demonstrate and display period weapons.
The “Discover History” area will feature many free hands-on activities, such as candle dipping, cane-pole fishing, dip-pen writing, orange juicing, washing clothes with a scrub board — plus plenty of old-fashioned games. The DeSoto County Fire Department will have a fire hose demonstration and host information about how a fire destroyed downtown Arcadia in 1905 — long before the fire department existed.
The festival will also showcase animals — such as goats and miniature donkeys. Carriage rides will be available plus vintage automobiles, antique and flywheel engines, Florida authors and Florida artists, and more.
The festival will open at 9 a.m. with the DeSoto County High School’s JROTC Color Guard, under the direction of Lt. Col. Ron Baynes, USA, Ret., presenting the flag. Arcadia’s City Manager Terry Stewart will sing the National Anthem, and City Council Member Jaccarie Simons will offer a prayer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.