The Twentieth Century Literary Club met at the country home of Pam Ames on March 25. Ladies were welcomed by hostesses Lois Heine, Amy Heine, Linda Williams and Pam Ames into a home beautifully decorated for spring.
Following a blessing given by DeAnna Smith, a delicious “Depression Era Theme” meal was served. Swedish meatballs with egg noodles, lima beans, cabbage slaw and cornbread were enjoyed with tea and water. Mayonnaise cake cupcakes provided a perfect ending for the meal.
President Jolaine Konstantinidis chaired the evening’s business meeting. She expressed our appreciation to the two mother/daughter teams serving as hostesses for the evening. During the course of the evening, the roll was called, the minutes of the February meeting were presented and approved and a get-well card was circulated for Lifetime Honorary member Betty Aaron.
The Scholarship Committee—consisting of Amy Heine, Olivia Shelfer and Debbie Hackney—reported that scholarship applications have been received and, following a committee meeting in the coming month, the committee will share the name of the club’s scholarship recipient.
The Nominating Committee—consisting of Linda Waldron, Lynn Shelfer and Connie Bateman—presented the slate of officers for 2019-2020:
President, Ruth Dunn
Vice-president, Shelly Baumann
Correspondence, Michelle Potter
Secretary/Treasurer, Cynthia Mizell
Gratitude was expressed to Irene Pooser for her years of service as the secretary/treasurer. Vice-President Shelly Baumann announced the theme of “Famous Spouses” for 2019-2020 and ladies present were given the opportunity to volunteer for hostessing and presenting programs.
The next meeting will be April 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Amy Heine and co-hostessed by Lois Heine, Lynn Shelfer, Olivia Shelfer, Pam Ames and Amy Heine. Shelly Baumann will present the program for the evening.
Books suggested for reading were “The Lost Girls of Paris” by Pam Jenoff, “Shunned: How I Lost My Religion and Found Myself” by Linda A. Curtis, and “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover.
Ladies present for the evening were Pam Ames, Connie Bateman, Shelly Baumann, Marcia Brown, Rosanne Collins, Ruth Dunn, Debbie Hackney, Amy Heine, Lois Heine, Michele Keen, Jolaine Konstantinidis, Stephanie McAnly, Cynthia Mizell, Pat Moore, Michelle Potter, Irene Pooser, Heather Prevatt, Sylvia Reinhart, DeAnna Smith, Linda Waldron and Linda Williams.
