Thank you, Firehouse Subs!

The DeSoto County Fire/Rescue team visited the Firehouse Subs shop in Port Charlotte to accept a check for $10,300. The firm’s parent foundation donates millions for life-saving equipment. DeSoto will purchase 27 pairs of safety boots with the funds. Pictured at the donation ceremony are Kevin Easton (left), DeSoto Fire Rescue training officer, Russ Clouden, co-owner with wife Kim of the Firehouse Subs in Port Charlotte, DeSoto Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen and DeSoto Fire Marshal Phil Brown.
