We thought we’d seen every possible ethnic food, from African grains to Korean barbecue and Japanese mochi doughnuts.
Now another emerges. Be grateful it’s not raw seal blubber.
This year, No. 5 on the National Restaurant Association’s 10 What’s Hot “emerging” trends (i.e., not yet hot, but simmering) is Balkan food.
Surprisingly, we’ve already got plenty of it locally.
Much of it might be unpronounceable, but if you’ve had stuffed grape leaves, moussaka and baklava, you know what it is.
The Balkans embrace not just Bulgarian, Croatian and Turkish pan-iterranean influences, but also Albanian, Greek, arguably even nearby Hungarian.
ALBANIA
You’ve probably already eaten Albanian food, believing it was Greek or Italian.
Almost 20 years ago, the New York Times reported that so many Albanian refugees from the conflict in Kosovo had taken over pizzerias in the Bronx’s Little Italy that the place was being called Little Kosovo.
Albanian immigrants came here, too.
Like their Greek neighbors on the eastern Mediterranean, they’re masters of the voluminous diner menu, while including favorite touches like feta, gyro, spanakopita and stuffed grape leaves.
. . .
While its breakfast and lunch remain the same, Anita’s Restaurant in Nokomis has returned to new owner Yonni Dragani’s Albanian roots, making dinner a slate of opulent Eastern European offerings.
Liver and onions become a hot, tapas-like mezze of Albanian beef liver with red onions. Other hot apps include flaming cheese (saganaki) with caramelized fig and lemon.
Chargrilled seafood ranges from Mediterranean branzino (sea bass) to a seafood platter of prawns, scallops, octopus, calamari and salmon. On the land side are steaks, chops, kebabs and kofte (meatballs).
Anita’s Restaurant ($$-$$$), 941-485-3859, Nokomis, is open 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
. . .
Camil and Luma Camili of Albania, Greek owner Jimmy Psicharis’ new partners at Elena’s Restaurant in Punta Gorda, say that nothing has changed about the beloved eatery’s diner-like bill of fare, including gyros.
Elena’s Restaurant ($-$$), 941-575-1888, 615 Cross Street (behind Starbucks), Punta Gorda, is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
. . .
Former owner Edmond Prendi is back at what was Joseph’s Diner in Nokomis, now with a more Mediterranean menu.
Customers still get their favorite pizza and Italian dishes, plus an “Ethnic” menu of Prendi’s Albanian specialties: qebapa (sausage links), stuffed qofte (cheese-stuffed meat patties) and suxhuk (sausage), all served with French fries, kajmak (clotted cream), caponata (eggplant and olive) spread, diced onion, japrak (stuffed grape leaves) and homemade kulac (soda bread).
Joseph’s Pizza & Grill ($$, O), 941-837-2166, 625 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, is open 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Joy’s Kouzine in Venice—named after owners Alma and Benny Hoti’s daughter—takes part of its name from Greece (kouzina being Greek for “kitchen”) and its unique mix of cuisines from Benny’s Albanian background.
They specialize in French-style sweet and savory crepes, and Greek lunch dishes including their best-selling gyro and chicken souvlaki pitas with house-made tzatziki.
Joy’s Kouzine ($-$$, O), 941-837-2158, 539 Unit A, U.S. Hwy 41 Bypass North (Bird Bay Plaza), Venice, is open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
. . .
Stefano’s Family Restaurant has long served a favorite Englewood diner-style menu. But its pitas, gyro, broiled Grecian chicken and lamb shank reveal its Albanian roots.
Stefano’s Family Restaurant ($$, O), 941-475-0868, 401 S. Indiana Avenue, Englewood, is open 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
GREECE
Greek restaurants, it seems, have always been with us. Those that serve exclusively Greek cuisine, not as part of a dinery menu, include Athens Grecian Delight, a Port Charlotte Town Center mall icon; Greek Grille, 14828 Tamiami Trail, North Port; the Psicharis family’s new Pita & Puff, 2665 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte; and Toula’s, 119 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda.
HUNGARY
Monika and Sandor Szeremy started an online Hungarian grocery two years ago. When Hurricane Ian destroyed their stock, they moved surviving inventory to an Englewood access-road strip mall.
As curious passersby began stopping in, the couple decided to make their business physical, to better serve the large local Hungarian population.
Today, Magyar Deli both sells online and is a cozy café, meeting room for Hungarian book clubs and other social groups, and grocery store stocking its own olive oils and vinegars, spices, baking mixes, smoked meats, cheeses, spreads, baked goods, and Hungarian souvenirs.
You might not be able to understand all the labels, but they’ll happily translate for you. And every Thursday is goulash day.
Magyar Deli ($, O) 954-245-1988, 3376 N. Access Road, Englewood, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
TURKEY
Many local restaurants labeled as Mediterranean are Turkish/Greek/Middle Eastern fusions.
Turkish chef Ersen Irsel and his wife, Juliya’s, six-year-old Bodrum Restaurant on Venice Island is a longstanding source of fine Mediterranean cuisine, including lamb chops, kebabs, grilled fish, mezze small plates, falafel and specialties like Sigara Borek.
Bodrum Restaurant ($$-$$$, O), 941-412-0090, 225 W. Miami Avenue (in the breezeway), Venice, is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
. . .
Chef Burak Cakir’s Ephesus Mediterranean Grill is the longest-lived local Turkish restaurant.
After launching in Englewood nearly a decade ago, it has morphed into a restaurant, café/bakery, and prepackaged healthy meal service (Fitletics Rx Meal Prep), off Gasparilla Road in Port Charlotte.
Its menu includes meat and seafood platters, and the eye-popping Sultan’s Feast or Aegean Delight (for three to share). Given Cakir’s experience as a personal trainer and dietary advisor, meals are carefully categorized gluten-free or vegetarian.
Ephesus Mediterranean Grill ($$-$$$, O), 941-681-2343, 8300 Wiltshire Drive, Port Charlotte, is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
. . .
Turkish chef Ismail Oztas’ L’Olive Restaurant and its sister food stand Lavash, coming to Downtown Wellen in July, are neither strictly Greek nor Turkish. The menu draws on every corner of the Mediterranean, from France to Greece, Lebanon and Turkey.
When the restaurant was only two months old, it was already famous for its crusty-tender grilled octopus.
L’Olive Restaurant ($$-$$$, O), 941-445-4904, 1262 Jacaranda Boulevard (Venice Pines Winn-Dixie plaza), Venice, is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.