ARCADIA — Over 20 high school academic teams came together in DeSoto County Nov. 16 for this year’s “John Schudel Memorial Academic Team Tournament”, also known as “The Shoe-morial.”
Teams attended the Saturday competition from both public and private schools with home bases stretching as far south as Naples and as far north as Tallahassee.
“Academic team preparation is becoming a common thread for our school district,” said DeSoto County School Superintendent Adrian Cline. “At present, we have a middle school team and are preparing to start elementary groups, as well.”
“The Shoe-morial” started in 2014 with the help of DeSoto County teacher, tournament director and kilt-enthusiast, Andrew Hagen.
“I decided I wanted to honor the memory of my mentor, friend and former co-coach John Schudel, with a tournament in his honor,” Hagen said. “I put in the extra time and effort to making sure the ‘Shoe-morial’ runs well enough to be a highly respectable, ongoing memorial.
“John was a master of the theater, and I want to put on a good show. Every year, I try to refine it, and that’s holding true to John’s philosophy. ‘Anything could be better,’ he used to say.”
Students compete by answering academic questions on various subjects, and in the end are awarded trophies for their performance.
The meet is nothing without the man
The event was named after the late, longtime DeSoto County teacher John C. Schudel, otherwise known as “Mr. Shoe.”
“Mr. Schudel was a modest man,” Cline said. “Even though he was selected as the ‘Region IV finalist’ for Florida Teacher of the Year, was chosen to coach the Florida Academic Team which achieved a national championship, and was voted the Best Teacher in Florida by Florida Monthly magazine, he never discussed any of these.”
Schudel worked in DeSoto from 1972 until his retirement in 2010, primarily as a teacher of English and drama. During his career, he developed an outstanding theater program, including producing an annual pantomime show that became a school-wide tradition.
“He would walk down those high school hallways with a unique step, greeting everyone with a smile and a ‘Shoeism’,” Cline said, “drinking from an unwashed coffee cup, wearing marvelous ties and allowing us to enter his wonderful world. He was a happy person, and he brought happiness wherever he went.”
He served as coach of the county’s academic team between 1993 and 2010, during which time DeSoto County won two state titles and placed in the top three in their division an additional seven times.
The schools
Teams came from schools like Bishop Verot Catholic (Fort Myers), DeSoto High School, Golden Gate High School (Naples), Naples High School, South Fork High School (Stuart), Ocoee High School (Orlando), Hardee High School, St. Stephens Episcopal School (Bradenton, Community School of Naples, Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School (Polk), Palmetto Ridge High School (Naples) and American Heritage High School (Plantation).
The scores
As far as DeSoto is concerned, it was a productive day. DeSoto’s “A-team” defeated teams from Hardee, Palmetto Ridge, Chain of Lakes, Saint Stephens, going onto semifinals against Ocoee where they won with 290 points compared to Ocoee’s 200 points.
In the end, however, Bishop Verot took home first place in the final competition, defeating DeSoto 380 to 135.
“Seeing students and teachers engaged in this type of activity is essential in stressing the importance of competing in academic programs,” Cline said. “It challenges the minds of our students in positive ways.”
The future
“For DeSoto County in general, our high school has a long history, and while coach of the Academic Team, John Schudel led DHS to its greatest triumphs,” Hagen said.
“More than anything, I hope more Charlotte and Sarasota schools will get involved,” Hagen said. “We have had schools from Tallahassee, but never one from Sarasota County. This year we had four schools from Naples, but not one from Charlotte. I email local schools about the tournament every year.”
