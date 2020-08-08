The pandemic could force as many as 85% of independent restaurants to close for good by the end of 2020, according to an Independent Restaurant Coalition report.
Imagine for a minute what that might look like.
Most restaurants in North Port and Murdock would remain. They’re chains. We’d have a brand-spanking-new McDonald’s, double drive-thru and all. Fast-food takeout would thrive from Englewood to Punta Gorda.
But we’d lose scores of unique, ethnic and mom-and-pop eateries. The U.S. 41 corridor would look like it did during the recession, for-lease signs dotting its storefronts, weeds sprouting alongside unoccupied properties.
Independents — 70% of all restaurants — lack a corporate safety net.
Independent restaurant owners say that, though the Paycheck Protection Program provided a temporary lifeline, it didn’t protect most of them from losses that could force them out of business.
Given mask mandates, 50% occupancy and outright consumer panic, 2020 is turning into independents’ worst Florida off-season ever.
INDEPENDENTS STAYING ALIVE
In his castle on Kings Highway, behind a big sign announcing “Yes! We’re Open,” Eric Andreas of Visani and friend Vito Recchia of Bella Napoli and Taglio reflected on an industry that’s been their whole lives but looks like it’s slipping away.
Andreas took calls nonstop, some from employees calling out or quitting.
He learned that the Homeless Coalition’s Charlotte Idol singing competition was no longer holding its Finals Night at Visani.
“That was big,” he muttered under his breath.
“We did $50,000 in sales last month. That’s nothing.”
“You see people just flooding into, like, Olive Garden,” he continued, clearly frustrated. “Vito and I serve nothing but fresh, antibiotic-free, scratch-made food, and we’re consistently in the top restaurants in Port Charlotte. But we’re struggling.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe. But we still get complaints from people bringing in 6-foot tape measures.”
SUMMER VACATION, OR CLOSED FOR GOOD?
Several local independents have decided it’s wiser to ride out summer with their hatches battened, waiting for season and praying for 100% seating.
It’s anyone’s guess whether we’ll ever see these favorites open again.
The list grows daily but so far includes Artur’s Phil’s 41 in Punta Gorda, The Blue Turtle in Punta Gorda, Blu’ Island Bistro in Venice, Cicis Port Charlotte, Golden Corral Punta Gorda, La Famiglia in Port Charlotte, La Fiorentina in Punta Gorda, The Perfect Caper in Punta Gorda and Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill in Englewood.
Phil Cerciello once described his place in Punta Gorda — the former Mamma Nunzia Ristorante — as “a family restaurant, with good food at reasonable prices,” but Phil’s 41 was more than that.
It became, quite literally, “Phil’s place,” where customers could count on Cerciello strolling around making everyone feel at home. Even after Phil’s gained new owner Artur Janta-Lipiñski, Phil’s name remained on the marquee.
Of the sudden July 27 closing of Artur’s Phil’s 41, swallowed up by the Gettel dealerships surrounding it, Cerciello said, “10 years of my life, wiped clean.”
Janta-Lipiñski reported that he was seeking a new location in Englewood and hoped to reopen in the fall.
Among those in watching-and-waiting mode, Venice’s Blu’ Island Bistro said, “Considering several local restaurants are having to shut down again after reopening, because of COVID-positive employees, we opted to wait. Our employees are thankful for our decision. We don’t want to take the chance of our employees or customers getting ill. Looking forward to this virus dissipating and moving forward with Blu’ in September.”
Giz Hernandez, manager of Cicis Port Charlotte, told the Sun, “As far as I know, the owner is going to temporarily close for three to six months and see what happens with this virus.”
La Famiglia owner Wayne Mazzone said, “We were doing really well. But when I started having private parties of 50 cancel, I could see it coming and closed even before the governor shut us down.
“I don’t envy people opening up and trying to survive. I can’t open at 50%. For me to spend thousands of dollars restocking with food, new menus and sanitizer — that’s tough. To me, it’s not worth it. I’ll probably stay shut down until next season.”
Sue Randall gamely said, of her and husband Nick’s La Fiorentina, “The plan is that we will reopen in the fall” but qualified, “With 50% capacity it is not financially viable. Fingers crossed the capacity increases for season.”
Dale Wentzel, co-owner of Englewood’s not-yet-reopened Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill, anticipates a costlier future, full of extra supplies.
“I don’t have an exact date yet; too many things have to happen,” he said. “But we will be reopening sometime between September and the end of October. We just want to get back to doing what we love and serving the community once again.”
Jeanie Roland, who’s kept Punta Gorda’s Perfect Caper shuttered throughout the pandemic, posted a plea from the Westerly, Rhode Island, Facebook page of sister restaurant Ella’s Food & Drink:
“Restaurants, lounges, cafés and bars continue to struggle during this apocalyptic time. 11 million unemployed and countless others down the supply chain are struggling. Coupled with government assistance of $600 about to terminate, our industry is in tremendous need. ... The industry needs specific help and the Restaurants Act is what is needed. Please contact (the Independent Restaurant Coalition) @IndpRestaurants and your congressional representatives and appeal for their help. Help support your ‘favorite local place’ and ensure they make it through this storm.”
EMPLOYEE POOL DRIES UP
Prepandemic, restaurateurs’ chronic complaint was the difficulty of finding and retaining reliable employees. It’s worse today, with restaurant workers faring better on unemployment until they can leave an industry that they now perceive as unsafe and failing.
Vito Recchia said, “Now’s the time when we could use people, but they’re not coming to work or even coming to apply.”
A recent post on a service-industry Facebook page, asking whether people were thinking of leaving the field, had more than 100 responses.
Gina Restivo posted, “I would literally do any job right now that is not working in a restaurant.”
Jennifer Bergeron wrote, “We had a cook drive in for his shift, never got out of his car, told one of the servers who was working in the outside dining area, ‘Just tell them I can’t do it anymore.’”
Wayne Mazzone at La Famiglia said, “My employees are scared to come back to work. It’s hard to survive not having any employees.”
WHAT’S NEXT, THEN?
The that-which-shall-never-be-spoken question, posted recently on a nationwide Facebook group for restaurant owners, just hung there for a moment.
“If your business doesn’t make it through this and you’re forced to close, what is your next income-earning step?”
For proprietors whose whole lives have been in the front or back of a house for as long as 40 years, the bitterest pill was that a Walmart greeter would earn more, with better hours, less work and less stress.
In envisioning their next step, many imaginations couldn’t venture far from the fast-disappearing industry they already know: food rep, Starbucks barista, fast casual and takeout.
Some pictured themselves getting their real estate license.
Locally, La Famiglia’s Mazzone said, “I don’t think it’ll ever be the same again, and I couldn’t ever work for somebody else in the food industry.”
Mazzone comes from construction and has a trade to return to.
In the end, one poster recommended that everyone read “Who Moved My Cheese?” a life-altering little allegory starring two mice named Hem and Haw, whose room full of cheese disappears one day.
“Each of us has our own idea of what Cheese is, and we pursue it because we believe it makes us happy,” writes Kenneth Blanchard in his foreword to Dr. Spencer Johnson’s book. “If we get it, we often become attached to it. And if we lose it, or it’s taken away, it can be traumatic.”
“Sometimes,” Haw squeaks in the story, “things change and they are never the same again. This looks like one of those times, Hem.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.