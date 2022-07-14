Police lights

ARCADIA — Three juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection to a series of vehicles burglaries in Arcadia.

The Arcadia Police Department announced the arrests on social media Thursday afternoon.

The three juveniles have been charged with burglary, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

“The investigation into these crimes has not stopped and more arrests will follow,” the post read.

APD further reminded local residents to lock vehicle doors and to not leave valuables in sight within cars.

Members of the public with additional information about the vehicle burglaries are asked to contact APD at 863-494-2222.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments