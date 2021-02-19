ARCADIA — A handful of Arcadia families will now be able to stay in their homes a little longer despite setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic.
Financial services organization Thrivent recently contributed $5,000 to Arcadia-DeSoto County Habitat for Humanity to provide mortgage relief to Habitat homeowners who need temporary assistance making their mortgage payments during the pandemic.
With the support, DeSoto Habitat can sustain affordable homeownership costs for more than six families in the area.
“This generous contribution from Thrivent will help several of our struggling homeowners by providing a mortgage payment or two on their behalf,” DeSoto Habitat Executive Director Jennifer Bowser said in a press release.
“The pandemic has been especially difficult for families who live paycheck to paycheck,” Bowser continued, “and we are thrilled that Thrivent has stepped in with a helping hand for our most affected families.”
DeSoto Habitat is one of 100 local Habitat organizations across the nation partnering with Thrivent to help families stay in their homes during the pandemic.
In total, Thrivent is donating $750,000 to Habitat for Humanity to assist with mortgage-related relief.
“This year has been incredibly difficult for many people as financial hardship has added stress and anxiety to daily lives,” said Nikki Sorum, Thrivent Advisors senior vice president. “This pandemic has underscored how important it is for people to have safe, affordable homes.”
This isn’t the first time DeSoto Habitat has worked with Thrivent.
In the past, the two organizations have worked together to help DeSoto residents make home repairs, as well as to assist with handicap accessibility improvements.
Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent began their partnership in 2005. Over the past 15 years, Thrivent and their clients have contributed more than $275 million to Habitat.
DeSoto Habitat has built homes in Arcadia for more than 20 years. To date, 30 new homes have been provided through DeSoto Habitat to qualified families with zero-interest mortgages and many homes have been repaired.
