Time to watch the tropics

This archive photo shows storm flags flying over a city park in Punta Gorda, warning of the approach of Hurricane Donna. Donna hit Punta Gorda on September 10, 1960. The name Donna has been retired because of the storm's damage.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY HISTORICAL CENTER

National Hurricane Center officials are monitoring a low-pressure trough in the Southeast United States, which could become a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

The National Hurricane Center issued an update Sunday night, indicating a 60% chance of this system entering the Gulf of Mexico and developing into a tropical depression or storm.

“Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the central and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week,” states the National Hurricane Center’s website.

Charlotte and Sarasota county residents, along with the rest of the Florida peninsula, should begin paying attention to the system for possible development this week, officials stated Sunday.

