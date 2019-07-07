Time to watch the tropics

National Hurricane Center officials are monitoring a low-pressure trough in the Southeast United States, which could become a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico later this week.
The National Hurricane Center issued an update Sunday night, indicating a 60% chance of this system entering the Gulf of Mexico and developing into a tropical depression or storm.
“Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the central and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week,” states the National Hurricane Center’s website.
Charlotte and Sarasota county residents, along with the rest of the Florida peninsula, should begin paying attention to the system for possible development this week, officials stated Sunday.
