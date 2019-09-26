Staff report
Steve and Vicki Price have volunteered with DeSoto Cares Homeless Services since its beginning in 2015. The Arcadia nonprofit helps with such things as a washer and dryer, a shower, free post office boxes, computers to apply for various ID cards, Social Security and veteran benefits for DeSoto’s homeless.
But these things and bigger plans such as a tiny home village for the homeless cost money. “Tiny Town needs the financial and spiritual support of our community,” Vicki Price explained. “At the present time there is no housing available for the homeless, and this project is desperately needed.”
Scott Miller and Shelley Miller LaCroix co-own the Myshelley’s Kitchen diner in downtown Arcadia. The couple hold a “A Tour of Italy” fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 12, on the second floor above Myshelly’s Kitchen, 15 W Oak St., downtown Arcadia. There will be live music and a silent auction. Scott and Michele provide fine dining for this event featuring Italian cuisine. Proceeds and donations go to DeSoto Cares.
Tickets are $40 (per person) and silent auction gifts are welcomed. Purchase tickets or make donations at Myshelly’s Kitchen, or contact Steve Price, 941-809-5713, or Vickie Price, 941-809-2493.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.