Two convicted felons were already in custody on drug charges when authorities received a Crime Stoppers tip telling them to look under the man’s car.
James Riggs, 54, and Agnieszka Frasier, 48, were arrested June 18 in Port Charlotte after a deputy pulled them over for failing to obey a stop sign.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report, Riggs refused a search of his vehicle at which point K-9 Shadowbird alerted the deputies to the presence of drugs.
Deputies found a meth pipe with residue, one oxycodone pill, a small clear jar with crystal meth, opiate powder and 16 rounds of various ammunition inside the vehicle, authorities said.
Authorities received a Crime Stoppers tip the next day that Riggs is a known drug dealer in the area, selling drugs out of a magnetic box hidden underneath his vehicle.
Deputies found the box and discovered inside baggies containing eight different controlled substances, including fentanyl meth, cocaine and various pills.
James Riggs was charged with six counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, morphine, alprazolam and buprenorphine), trafficking fentanyl (more than 4 grams), possession of a new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted a felon. Riggs is being held without bond at the Charlotte County Jail.
Agnieszka Frasier was released on $14,500 bond for three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.
