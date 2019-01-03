The Arcadian regularly publishes a summary of the Top 10 stories of the year. Narrowing the selection to only 10 is always a challenge when there were so many things that happened, affecting so many people in the county. Hence, our selections for the Top 10 stories are followed by a few noteworthy candidates.
1 — Mosaic’s rezoning application: Denied (for now, anyway)
In July, Mosaic Fertilizer LLC lost its bid to rezone some 14,000+ acres of property in northwest DeSoto County from Agricultural to Phosphate Mining Industrial when the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1 to deny the zoning request.
Despite the fact that both the county’s Planning Commission and Planning Director Earl Hahn recommended that the zoning application be approved, as well as the fact that Mosaic already owned another 9,000 acres in the area already zoned for phosphate mining, BOCC denied the request.
After two days of hearings, Commissioner Elton Langford surprised just about everyone – Mosaic, its supporters and its opponents alike—by voting to deny the rezoning. That step led the way for three other commissioners—Jim Selph, Buddy Mansfield and Judy Schaefer—to join him in opposing the change. Only Terry Hill voted for approval.
The vote came after two days of public hearings, during which, following a detailed presentation by Mosaic’s staff and experts, time was allotted for the public to express their views. Dozens of people, including DeSoto residents and experts from outside the county, spoke, mostly in opposition to Mosaic’s plans. With passionate pleas, some with trembling voices, they painted a picture of doom and despair if Mosaic were to mine phosphate in DeSoto.
In the end, Langford was persuaded more by fact than emotion to take up the denial banner. “There were two factors: the water issue and clean water. Serving [on the Peace River Manasota Water Supply Authority] makes me more aware ... should something happen. Groundwater contamination is not too far-fetched. I didn’t like [Mosaic] couldn’t answer questions about clay-settling ponds.
“You listen, to both sides,” Langford said. “But I guess [you] just go with your gut. It has worked for me my whole life. Give it to the Lord, put it in His hands, that feeling of peace of knowing it’s what you need to do.”
Mosaic wasted little time, seeking to involve a special magistrate to resolve the dispute between the company and the county, citing the Florida Land Use and Environmental Dispute Resolution Act to support this option.
The county rejected Mosaic’s suggested mediators. But in December, a mediator was selected: Terrance Schmidt, a lawyer from Jacksonville. Schmidt is experienced, having mediated some 4,000 cases on behalf of the American Arbitration Association. Both Mosaic and DeSoto County approved of Schmidt. Assuming he accepts, mediation could begin as early as February or March in an effort for the two parties to resolve their differences without litigation.
If mediation is not successful, Mosaic still has the option to refile the zoning application in a year, setting the process back to square one.
2 – DMH closes OB unit
In January, the DeSoto Memorial Hospital Board voted 4-1 to close the hospital’s maternity unit. Deep financial losses, coupled with a declining number of deliveries, drove the decision.
DMH also lost its longtime partner, MCR Health Services, which provided services including OB/GYN and delivery doctors. MCR also said it was losing money and ended its role on Jan. 31.
Responding to a cartoon that ran in the Arcadian showing the “Newborn Unit” renamed the “No Born Unit,” DMH CEO Vince Sica penned a letter, saying, “The OB physicians left the community. Why? Because the health-care organization they are employed by determined that it was not financially feasible to continue providing OB services in DeSoto County.”
He continued, “The cartoon should have depicted the OB physicians closing their door and leaving town and not that the hospital has closed its OB doors.”
DMH worked with health care providers in Charlotte County to offer obstetric services for DeSoto residents. Some residents regretted the closure of the OB unit, saying their children had all been delivered there and the longer drive to Charlotte or Sarasota counties was far less convenient.
3 – New rodeo arena
The 90th annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo opened in the brand new, 107,000-square-foot rodeo area in March. At a cost of $9 million, the new facility is named the Mosaic Arena after the phosphate mining company donated $3 million toward the project in 2015.
The new arena replaced the old facility on Heard Street, first opened in 1959. The idea of building a new arena was born after Hurricane Charley devastated the Heard Street facility. Repairs were made and the Arcadia Rodeo Association continued to use the old site, but longed for a bigger, more flexible building.
Located on property adjacent to the Turner Agri-Civic Center on N.E. Roan Street, the new arena offers many modern amenities, including plenty of parking and a roof providing welcome shade for competitors and spectators alike. The arena has seating for 7,796 visitors, along with lots of space for stock pens and trailer parking. The inaugural March rodeo was almost a total sellout, bringing in an estimated $1.9 million to the community.
The arena will also be used for other events, including the Arcadia Youth Rodeo and ranch rodeos, and can also be used for other activities such as monster truck shows. But The Granddaddy of ‘Em All will likely remain the biggest draw. Katie Marks, executive Director of the Rodeo Association, said there are plans to expand the annual four-day event to a full week.
4 – Groundbreaking for Smith-Brown complex; Boys & Girls Club opens
The Smith-Brown Community Foundation broke ground on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to begin renovations at the former school. A variety of fundraising events—including an annual Kentucky Derby party—plus a $100,000 state grant helped finance the remodeling of the old buildings.
For many years, Coach Richard Bowers volunteered to tutor children in an after-school program. More recently, a summer program, Camp Inspire, served elementary students and involved several high school volunteers.
In June, the Boys & Girls Club formally opened there, enrolling elementary students for a summer program. The program will operate under the umbrella of the Sarasota Boys & Girls Club.
The Foundation envisions the renovated Smith-Brown complex ultimately to serve as a community center, with space for neighborhood events as well as children’s programs. Ashley Coone has for years spearheaded the effort to renovate the complex and raise funds to accomplish the task.
5 — Elections: new and old faces
The August primary and November’s general election brought some new faces to local governments, but a few familiar faces were back after some time off.
Former City Councilman Lorenzo Dixon won his bid for an Arcadia City Council seat, placing second to incumbent Judy Wertz-Strickland to fill two of the three empty seats on the city panel. Former councilman Keith Keene, who had retired after serving two terms, had been called back to fill a vacancy and then decided to run again. He bested Jackie Tucker by the narrowest of margins to take a place on the dais again.
County Commissioner Elton Langford won his bid for reelection to serve a fourth term. Newcomer J.C. Deriso won his bid to fill the seat left vacant by Jim Selph who retired after serving two terms as a Commissioner.
On the state and national levels, DeSoto chose Ron DeSantis over Andrew Gillum for the governor’s seat and Rick Scott over incumbent Bill Nelson for the U.S. Senate seat.
6 — Homeless housing
A new event coming in February promises to be both fun and productive: Ride for Tiny Town will raise money for the DeSoto Cares Tiny Town Project.
In June, community volunteers equipped with machetes, work gloves and some heavy equipment dismantled a homeless encampment along West Magnolia Street in Arcadia. Camp residents had received advance warning to vacate the site, a rag-tag neighborhood with blue-tarp-roofed shanties and tents. The impromptu homeless encampment had existed for years, hidden from the view of motorists on State Road 70.
Volunteers gathered on a Saturday in June to dismantle the flimsy shacks and clear the debris left by its former residents. In its place, Mike Provau of DeSoto Cares envisions a neighborhood of “tiny houses,” which are all the rage on the home TV channels.
The land is owned by DeSoto Cares. Tiny houses can be built fairly cheaply and provide the essentials for secure and healthy domiciles. But there are plans to draw, permits to secure, and funding for the houses that will ultimately create the tiny village, giving some of DeSoto’s homeless a place to live.
And that’s where the bike ride comes in. Planned the Feb. 9, it was conceived by Patty Walker as a way to raise money and draw attention to the need for housing for the homeless. The bicycle rides can be 5, 15, 30 or 60 miles, whatever the rider chooses. Entry is $40 (if paid by Jan. 27) per rider. The event will take place on a single day, starting at the Mosaic Arena.
Race day starts with 7 a.m. check-in and breakfast, and lunch will begin at 11 a.m. Live music will help set a festive tone. The proceeds will stay in DeSoto County to help with the Tiny Town project. details, www.ridefortinytown.com, to register, www.active.com.
7 — Get your motor runnin’ — Arcadia Bike Fest rocks the downtown
Arcadia Main Street tried something new this year. In contrast to the city’s reputation as a charming Victorian town full of antiques and tea rooms, Arcadia Bike Fest brought a huge crowd of motorcycles roaring down West Oak Street.
With backing from Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson and others, motorcycle enthusiasts from as far away as Tampa and Orlando rode to Arcadia for a taste of Southern charm. Pam Ames, president of Arcadia Main Street, said the turnout was “over the top. Just amazing. We never dreamed we’d have that many people attending.”
In addition to Bert’s and Main Street, support came from The Arcadian, Discover DeSoto, Arcadia Main Street Program, the city of Arcadia, Moose Riders, Xtreme Fury Stunterz, JB Heavy Equipment, Combat Barbie Stunts and Rinaldi’s Small Engine Repair. Vendors and organizations lined the street with displays and merchandise, and downtown eateries reported healthy sales that day.
8 — Head out on the highway
DeSoto County heard about plans for two major roadway projects planned for sometime in the future. While projects were put on ice during the recession, now new development plans are back on the front burner, especially in the area of Lake Suzy along Kings Highway.
With multi-unit developments on the horizon, representing possibly thousands of new residences and commercial development, the need to widen Kings Highway (County Road 769) from the Charlotte County line to Peace River Street is critical. The Florida Department of Transportation held a public meeting in March to discuss its feasibility and traffic study for southern Kings Highway.
FDOT said the DeSoto project may be as much as a decade away, though, in part because Charlotte County is also planning major improvements to its part of the thoroughfare. Charlotte’s urgency to address Kings Highway in its borders is driven partly by the anticipated new housing developments in DeSoto, and partly by new developments in Charlotte County. The Springs at Charlotte Commons, an apartment complex, and a hotel are being built at Peachland and Veterans boulevards feeding into Kings Highway.
Previously, Charlotte had included in its five-year capital improvement plan the Kings Highway expansion, from Interstate 75 to the DeSoto County line. Charlotte had budgeted $3 million for the project in 2021, but other projects have pushed Kings Highway out beyond the five-year window.
FDOT presents details about the study at www.cr769kingshighway.com.
FDOT is also looking to upgrade State Road 31 by extending it from State Road 70 north to meet up with U.S. Highway 17. FDOT revealed its proposed road alignments at a public meeting in October. Most of the proposals route State Road 31 to meet up with Fiveash Street and thence to U.S. 17, but other options are also being considered. Estimated costs of the project range from $17.5 million to $26.8 million.
FDOT expected to complete its feasibility study by the end of 2018. FDOT has not yhet porjected when the project is expected to begin and when it would be complete.
For details, visit http://www.swflroads.com/sr31extension/sr70tous17/.
9 — DeSoto schools introduce armed officers at learning centers
DeSoto County schools became like the Pentagon. Starting in August, law enforcement officers were placed in all district buildings, including early childhood to adult education. And with increased funding from Tallahassee, the district even considered metal detectors. While that didn’t happen, special cameras were installed to limit access.
Teachers weren’t armed, however, Supt. Adrian Cline said, deciding that as extreme. Arcadia and DeSoto police also recommended plans to limit harm, for example, including smarter and tech-savvy evacuation drills—the Parkland shooter reportedly decoyed his victims by pulling a fire alarm, Cline said. Future students will not stream into open fields or along fencelines in emergencies, for example, opening them to a shooter.
Asked whether school resource officers, or SROs, would be armed in DeSoto schools in August, Cline replied: “Yes, sir. Sadly, it’s a sign of the times.”
Like every state district, DeSoto responded to the Feb. 14 south Florida shooting that ended 17 lives. But the momentum was building for years. As each mass murder took kids and staff in schools, offices and military bases, authorities responded with such measures as campus fencing, bullying hotlines and secured buildings, Cline said. DeSoto over the years, in fact, had SROs, but funding cuts ended the positions—schools and the state split those costs. But responding to Parkland, Florida lawmakers this month bumped school safety funding to $400 million. They also created waiting periods for gun purchases, mental health awareness/treatment measures and changed the minimum age for purchasing a gun. Some districts also decided to arm its teachers.
Cline, who recalled far less dread in the 1970s when he began teaching, was saddened by the new circumstances.
“It’s a different world ... it makes [you] want to be certain we do everything to make a safe environment for our children,” he said.
10 — Schuenman fired, then hired
Santa Claus came early to Arcadia. And he brought lots of elves.
Former 12th Judicial Court assistant prosecutor Joshua Schueneman returned to work after being fired in December for alleged mishandling of an insensitive social media posting dating back to March in his run for a DeSoto County judge’s seat held by Danielle Brewer.
In a quick turnaround, Schueneman was hired by the Florida Public Defender’s Office for the 12th Judicial district, assigned to its Manatee County division. Larry L. Eger is head of the Public Defender’s Office. It is an elected position and the division has some 22 lawyers. Schueneman will defend those charged with felonies who can’t afford a lawyer.
Schueneman’s sudden job loss played out in national media and the poor timing near Christmas prompted an outpouring of empathy, even anger. Social media platforms lit like Christmas trees with support for Schueneman, a local resident and a football coach with deep community ties who ran for judge at age 29.
Even former colleagues with the 12th Judicial State Attorney’s office were stunned at Schueneman’s punishment over a Facebook posting on his campaign platform that was cited as demeaning to Hispanics in DeSoto County, though his team countered with a “He wants what’s best for DeSoto County” reply. State Attorney Ed Brodsky saw the Schueneman campaign’s Facebook “Like” response, however, as condoning intolerance and fired him for not keeping closer track of social media postings.
The community’s outrage reflected a small town’s cohesiveness, said Luke Wilson, who also penned a cartoon for the Arcadian critical of Schueneman’s firing.
“Down through the generations,” Wilson said, “we have bonded together and banded together to help one another get through difficulties and challenges, and that continues today. We are a poor county, but are rich in many ways, and that includes the peace of mind in knowing that many here help look out for one another.”
Schueneman was stunned by the support that buoyed his spirits in dark moments.
“I can’t put into words how grateful me and my family are,” he said. “People were calling and sending messages. We felt it, that this community had our back.”
But wait ... there’s more!
Because it’s hard to reduce the year to only 10 significant stories, there were several other contenders drawing our attention. Here’s a run-down of some of the stories that didn’t make it to the Top 10 but were significant or interesting nonetheless:
- A new and greatly improved communication system is coming to DeSoto County after the commissioners approved spending $1.1 to upgrade outdated equipment. The project will enhance the 911 system as well as communications for law enforcement, fire and rescue, and schools.
- The City of Arcadia ousted Eagle Vistas, owned by Randy and Beverly Berry, as the Arcadia Municipal Airport Fixed Base Operator. Eagle Vistas, which operates a training program for agricultural pilots, came to the airport in 2015.
- DeSoto County has received a relic from the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. A piece of a structural steel beam will be installed at a public location yet to be selected, as a somber reminder of the tragedy of that day as well as the bravery and heroics of the first responders who saved many lives.
- Jerry Bernard Evans, 55, of Arcadia was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for his role in the 2015 death of 13-year-old Melvin “Pelo” Hearns in a drive-by shooting. Derrick Lovett of Miami was already serving a life sentence for Hearns’ murder and the attempted murder of the two other occupants of the vehicle.
- Frances Pooser turned 100 years old in October. Born during the last days of World War I, she had a notable career as a teacher in the DeSoto school system.
- DeSoto County granted the proposed Sonoma development a change in its development plan, thus allowing up to 999 manufactured homes for seniors. The 513-acre project is located in Lake Suzy off Kings Highway and Glenadine Avenue.
- Sun Coast Media Group, owner of the Sun family of newspapers including The Arcadian, was sold to the Adams Publishing Company. Like SCMG, Adams is a family-owned newspaper group serving multiple communities. Former SCMG President David Dunn-Rankin (whose father, the late Derek Dunn-Rankin, turned a small shopping newspaper into a respected group of daily and weekly papers serving much of southwest and central Florida) bought several of SCMG’s central Florida papers as well as the Sun Events concert business.
- Arcadian Savannah Christensen, a former DeSoto County Watermelon Festival Queen and state watermelon queen, was named as the 2018 National Watermelon Queen. A 2014 graduate of DeSoto County High School, Savannah was picked at the National Watermelon Association pageant held in Nashville in March.
- Work began on the Oak Park Inn, in downtown Arcadia, which suffered considerable damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017.
