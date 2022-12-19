Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Arcadia Suspect arrested one day before his birthday By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Writer Dec 19, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jonathan Lee Tyson PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO DeSoto County deputies allege that these samples of methamphetamine were discovered in a vehicle driven by the suspect on Sunday. PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARCADIA — A man was arrested for allegedly carrying 21 grams of methamphetamine on Sunday, one day before his birthday.Jonathan Lee Tyson, now 35, was charged with trafficking amphetamine 14 grams or over, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license is suspended.Deputies conducted a traffic stop on him and brought in a police dog for a free air sniff, according to a DeSoto County Sheriff's Office social media post. The sniff came back positive, according to authorities, leading to the discovery of narcotics in Tyson's vehicle."Tyson, a habitual traffic offender is now off the streets, arrested for several charges," the DCSO post read.Tyson is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail on no bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arcadia Jonathan Lee Tyson The Dcso Post Desoto County Jail Desoto County Sheriff's Office Desoto County Methamphetamine Narcotics K-9 Facebook Trending Now Strauss survivors score another legal victory against Ohio State FEMA meetings set in Arcadia Deadline set for DeSoto County debris pickup Ian damage expected to bring yet more OJ sticker shock COLUMN: Shop till you drop, or till you run out of money Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Strauss survivors score another legal victory against Ohio State FEMA meetings set in Arcadia Deadline set for DeSoto County debris pickup Ian damage expected to bring yet more OJ sticker shock COLUMN: Shop till you drop, or till you run out of money
