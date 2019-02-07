Transits and occultations are astronomical events that occur when one object passes in front of another such as the sun or the moon — a transit — or behind an object and hiding it — an occultation. The word occultation is derived from the occult meaning “hidden,” like one might hide witchcraft or witching activities for fear of being discovered as a witch and burned at the stake.
A transit can be anything such as an inner planet or even an aircraft passing in front of another object, usually the sun or moon. However, transits or occultations can happen on other worlds such as the planet Jupiter, for instance, when one of Jupiter’s moons or even the shadow of that moon passes in front of the planet or transits the planetary disk. Jupiter’s Galilean moons are fairly eclipsed by the planet, or pass in front of it in their orbit around Jupiter.
Planetary transits are a rather uncommon occurrence, and only the two innermost planets, Venus and Mercury, can be seen from our earthly vantage point as they pass in front of the solar disk. In my lifetime there would be only two opportunities to photograph the planet Venus as it transits the solar disk; I photographed them both, once on film and once on video. The first time I photographed the planet Venus transiting the sun was June 8, 2004, the second time was on June 5, 2012. I will never see another transit of Venus on the sun in my lifetime, as the next transits occur in 2117 and in 2125!
Those two events put things into perspective for me, as the planet Venus is roughly the size of the earth — although slightly smaller, it is about the same size in comparison. The planet when compared to the sun appeared quite small, tiny in fact, so if the earth is similar in size, everything I know — all the oceans, forests, animals, friends and family — would be on that tiny dot!
Amazing!
It is said that a scientist, whose name escapes me, traveled the world in an ocean-going ship to witness a transit of Mercury. He went mad when a single cloud appeared on an otherwise blue sky and obscured the event. The next transit of Mercury will occur later this year on Nov. 11, 2019, and then on Nov. 13, 2032. A typical transit lasts several hours. This transit will be visible in the United States, but in Arizona it will be in progress as the sun rises.
And in Florida the entire event will be visible from start to finish.
Outer planets such as Saturn and stars, like Aldebaran and Regulus, can be occulted by the moon. Occultation of Saturn occurs in about 18.6 years, visible from somewhere on the earth. Australia was favored for the last occultation of the ringed planet. But the occultation of Saturn by a nearly full moon on Sept. 18, 1987, was one of my most memorable events.
The planet Venus by a very young moon on April 25, 1987, was one of the most beautiful.
Transits and occultations are stunning and memorable events for which a budding astronomer must plan. Seek out information from sources such as Astronomy magazine, Sky and Telescope and space.com for dates and times for these amazing events. A small telescope is recommended for the best views.
But remember when viewing the sun, a proper solar filter MUST be used to protect your eyes from permanent damage. An over-the-aperture filter is most common to view the sun. I suggest taping it in place with electrical tape, as well as using the provided set screws the filters usually come with. A sudden gust of wind can blow the filter off of the telescope at the most inopportune time, causing blindness. Solar observations are one of the few times an amateur astronomer can be hurt if great care is not exercised!
Please be safe. And be sure of what you are doing ... or be with someone who does!
Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, and a former Arcadian living in Sedona, Arizona.
