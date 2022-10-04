Gary Boyle, Pastor Jay Sheppard and Michael Case direct the supply distribution center at the Tri-City Baptist Church, 24058 Heritage Place, Port Charlotte. The Tri-City Baptist Church has thousands of pounds of free nonperishable canned goods, personal supplies, tarps, and many other needed supplies available to the residents of Charlotte County.
Tri-City Baptist Church members Elisabeth Evan, Trina Sheppard and Heather DeRoche, break down a box of personal supplies at the free Tri-City Baptist Church distribution site, 24058 Heritage Place, Port Charlotte.
Stephanie Soto checks out the fresh produce with Tri-City Baptist member and volunteer Lorilai Pickett, at the Tri-City Baptist Church distribution site, 24058 Heritage Place, Port Charlotte. Tri-City Baptist Church is offering free hot meals, gas, tarps, thousands of pounds of personal supplies and non-perishable food.
Tri-City Baptist Church members Kelsey Gollobit and Peter Hurd take a moment from distributing free personal supplies at the Tri-City Baptist Church distribution site, 24058 Heritage Place, Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tri-City Baptist Church members Heather DeRoche and Dan Case load a vehicle with needed supplies at the free Tri-City Baptist Church distribution site, 24058 Heritage Place, Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The congregation of the Tri-City Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Jay Sheppard, is distributing thousands of pounds of nonperishable food items, personal supplies, tarps, free gas and more to those in need following Hurricane Ian. They are also offering a free hot meal and have served over 300 each evening. To learn more about the free distribution site, access the Tri-City Facebook page, @tricitybaptistPC or call 941-625-7412.
