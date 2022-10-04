The congregation of the Tri-City Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Jay Sheppard, is distributing thousands of pounds of nonperishable food items, personal supplies, tarps, free gas and more to those in need following Hurricane Ian. They are also offering a free hot meal and have served over 300 each evening. To learn more about the free distribution site, access the Tri-City Facebook page, @tricitybaptistPC or call 941-625-7412.

