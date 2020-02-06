ARCADIA — The trial for a woman accused of starting a house fire that killed three young brothers in Arcadia has been rescheduled as a pretrial conference in April.

Marian Evette Williams, 52, of Bartow, was arrested March 11, 2017, in connection with a house fire that killed Marcus, 10, Kiani, 8, and Kemaren, 4, Clark.

The pretrial conference − to be held April 9, 9 a.m. at the DeSoto County Courthouse − brings together the parties involved with the case prior to a trial and is held before the trial judge.

No new trial date was immediately listed by the DeSoto County Clerk's Office Friday.

Previously, a trial had been set for Monday, Feb. 10., at the DeSoto County Courthouse (115 E. Oak St.) in Arcadia.

Williams remains in the DeSoto County Jail as she faces three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and other charges including arson, burglary and battery.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments