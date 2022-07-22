ARCADIA - After over two years, Gary Stanka will be heading to trial for his alleged role in a 2019 homicide.
Stanka, 34, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Juan Sebastian, an unhoused man from Arcadia.
The trial is scheduled to begin Monday and is anticipated to end July 27.
Sebastian was well-known in the community for his collection of cans in his shopping cart and his dog Cheeto; the dog was adopted by a volunteer after Sebastian's slaying in 2019 and died from heart complications last year.
Authorities allege Stanka and two others ambushed Sebastian while he was resting on a local picnic table.
According to police reports, a witness reported the two other men held Sebastian down while Stanka struck him multiple times. The beating allegedly went on for 15 minutes.
Sebastian was later found in a semi-conscious state and transported to a local hospital. Doctors diagnosed him with a brain hemorrhage, a crushed windpipe and multiple contusions to the face. He died from his injuries after approximately 15 days in the hospital.
The two other men were identified as brothers Brett and Kyle Johnson. They later pleaded no contest and were adjudicated guilty for accessory after the fact. They were sentenced to 36 months of probation.
As part of a plea agreement with the State Attorney's Office, the brothers are expected to testify against Stanka at the trial.
In addition to the murder charge, Stanka is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The extra charges stem from items allegedly found on him at the time of his arrest.
