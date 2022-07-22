Gary Charles Stanka

ARCADIA - After over two years, Gary Stanka will be heading to trial for his alleged role in a 2019 homicide.

Stanka, 34, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Juan Sebastian, an unhoused man from Arcadia.


