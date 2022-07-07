ARCADIA — Gary Stanka Jr. is scheduled to stand trial later this month for his alleged role in the 2019 homicide of Juan Sebastian.
Neither Stanka, 34, nor his attorney Wyndel Darville appeared at the DeSoto County Courthouse on Thursday during a plea hearing, the last date where new motions on evidence or changes of pleas could be filed before the trial.
Circuit Judge Don T. Hall noted that the trial would begin July 25.
Stanka was originally charged with second-degree murder in the first days of 2020. Authorities allege that he and two others took part in an ambush of Juan Sebastian, a homeless man residing in Arcadia, in December 2019.
Sebastian, 69, was well-known in Arcadia for his collection of cans in his shopping cart and his dog Cheeto. A community vigil was held for him.
Cheeto was later adopted by a community member and died from heart complications in 2021.
Local law enforcement originally charged Stanka and two other men in connection with Sebastian's death — brothers Kyle and Brett Johnson.
According to police reports, a witness identified all three defendants in the attack; the Johnson brothers held down Sebastian as he lay sleeping on a picnic table while Stanka struck him multiple times.
The beating went on for 15 minutes, according to the witness in the report.
Sebastian was later found in a semi-conscious state and transported to a local hospital. Doctors diagnosed him with a brain hemorrhage, a crushed windpipe and multiple contusions to the face. He died from his injuries after approximately 15 days in the hospital.
The brothers both pleaded no contest to the charges against them and were adjudicated guilty on a charge of accessory after the fact. They were released from DeSoto County Jail with a sentence of 36 months of probation.
In exchange, the Johnson brothers will testify against Stanka.
Stanka is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
