The DeSoto County school district has transformed two school buses into literacy building tools ... on wheels.
Similar to past initiatives such as Graduation Express and the Success by 6 bus, The Big Dog Tutoring bus and the Bookmobile will provide vital resources for the students and families in DeSoto County.
Primary goals of the buses are to help children be successful with reading every day, not just for testing. Many students struggle with reading due to a lack of vocabulary and background knowledge; the district will work to build essential skills for these students, while also providing parents with important information and assistance that will be beneficial for strengthening literacy skills at home as they become an active part of their child’s learning.
These buses will travel into neighborhoods, allowing DeSoto students access to resources that they may not have without this program, on top of some resources they currently have access to in their schools. The Big Dog Tutoring bus will have two teachers available to assist with academic skills and homework, as well as a wide array of educational programs designed to fill knowledge gaps, including Khan Academy, Smarty Ants, Waterford, Accelerated Reader (AR) and Apex (Credit Retrieval). Students will also be able to log into digital textbooks included in their portal.
The Bookmobile will offer an impressive selection of books for students in grades Pre-K through 12. There will also be two teachers on the bus to help students make selections, to read with them and to assist with AR. Currently, the plan is for both buses to be utilized throughout the remainder of the school year and into the summer months, as well. Rollout is planned for after spring break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.