ARCADIA - Two suspects were arrested in Arcadia last week for allegedly burglarizing a house and stealing a firearm.
Nicole Elizabeth Williams, 27, of Port Charlotte, was charged with armed burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Another suspect — Zachary Scott Davenport, 26, of Arcadia — was charged with armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.
DeSoto County deputies responded around 11:17 a.m. on April 7 to a reported burglary at Airport Estates Street.
The burglary had been reported by a neighbor, who attempted to confront two figures who had arrived at the property.
When the witness approached, according to the arrest report, he saw a male figure and a female figure exit the residence and get into a vehicle.
When he tried to block them in, the male figure drove the vehicle to the side – hitting a fence post on the way out.
The witness was able to briefly follow them before losing sight of the vehicle.
Deputies later found the vehicle described by the witness, abandoned on a dead end road for Hidden Pines.
A short time later, a deputy encountered Williams and Davenport near NE Shelfer Avenue.
According to the report, both were “hiding in the bushes.”
The two were separated for questioning. Williams claimed that Davenport had brought her to Arcadia, and that she thought the residence on Airport Estates Street was his.
Davenport claimed that Nicole told him the residence belonged to a friend of hers.
Both Williams and Davenport told police that the other had actually gone into the residence, while they remained on the porch.
When the suspects were taken into custody, deputies said, they were found with a “black PAK9 9mm handgun” sitting between them.
Williams also had a black purse with her. Authorities allege that a “small zipper bag that contained a green leafy substance” was found within and tested positive for marijuana.
They were subsequently charged and transported to DeSoto County Jail.
According to the arrest report, Williams has six prior felony convictions and Davenport has four prior felony convictions.
Williams is currently released on $17,500 total bond. Davenport is currently being held on $24,000 total bond.
