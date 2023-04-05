PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Technical College announced that two of its high-school automotive technicians will graduate this year after earning all 10 Entry Level ASE certifications.
ASE Entry-Level certification tests are designed to indicate a satisfactory level of practical knowledge-based readiness for the workforce in candidates seeking a career in the automotive service industry, school officials stated in an email.
Luke Knecht and Aiden Womer, have demonstrated areas of achievement in the following certification areas:
• Electrical/Electronic Systems
• Manual Drive Train and Axles
• Brakes
• Engine Performance
• Maintenance and Light Repair
• Suspension and Steering
• Automotive service technology
• Engine Repair
• Automatic Transmission and Transaxle
• Heating and Air Conditioning
Their instructor, James South, said he is very proud of these young men and happy to report that these students are currently working in the field, the email states.
Aiden is working as an automotive technician at Take 5 Oil Change and Luke recently has been employed by Tuffy Tire & Auto Center, he said.
Both are on track to pass the Adult level G1 ASE certification by the end of this school year, he said.
In addition, both students plan to continue into the adult level Automotive Service Technician course during the 23-24 school year after graduation.
Many additional students in this course are currently on track for the same certification path. Students now have the opportunity to complete the 750 hour adult level program that will allow them to earn master certifications while they are currently working in the industry.
Charlotte Technical College offers Automotive Training to high school students. Students can start as early as grade 9, complete the high school program and then articulate into the adult level program to complete Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Master Certifications.
