A DeSoto County jury on Tuesday found Robert Thomas Beasley and Carl Wayne Pickle guilty of conspiracy to commit racketeering and illegally killing, possessing or capturing alligators or alligator eggs. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1. Conviction of first degree racketeering in Florida is punishable by up to 30 years in state prison and fines of $10,000 or more.
Beasley, 40, of the 8900 block of S.W. Rabbit Trail, and Pickle, 49, of the 7100 block of N.W. Oak Hill Ave., both of Arcadia, were charged in May, 2017 with participating in an illegal scheme to capture alligators and their eggs and to possess, transport, sell and/or process them in violation of state laws.
Their arrests were part of an elaborate sting operation conducted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to investigate a suspected gator poaching operation. As part of its investigation, the state set up an undercover business, Sunshine Alligator Farm, in DeSoto County, staffed by undercover FWC agents.
Robert Kelly Albritton, 38, of DeSoto County, who was among those charged with gator poaching, entered a plea agreement with the state earlier this year, in which he was adjudicated guilty of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, fraud or swindle, and 12 counts of illegally killing an alligator. He was sentenced to three years in state prison, followed by 10 years of probation.
David Wentworth Nellis, 73, of Punta Gorda, entered a plea agreement finding him guilty of conspiracy to commit racketeering, uttering a forged instrument and illegally killing an alligator. He was sentenced to 10 years probation.
The defendants will also be required to pay court costs, the cost of prosecution and investigation, and more than $72,000 in restitution to the state.
During the course of FWC’s undercover investigation, the defendants reportedly purchased or collected more than 13,000 eggs or hatchlings, which were then delivered to a farm in Louisiana.
The operation was detailed in the 54-page Probable Cause Affidavit. There were numerous harvesting excursions when the co-conspirators went to collect eggs. Although there was a daily limit on the number of eggs that could lawfully be taken, during these trips more eggs were collected than allowed.Gator eggs were reportedly taken from public lands such as the Cecil Webb Wildlife Management Area, as well as private properties such as the 2 X 4 Ranch, Tiger Bay Ranch and Rum Creek Ranch in DeSoto County. The operation included filing false reports understating the number of eggs collected and underpaying the required fees. Gator eggs were also being “laundered” through the Seminole Tribe by filing documents indicating eggs had been purchased from the Tribe, or that an authorized tribe member participated in the collection. Many of the eggs were shipped to a business in Louisiana, and the defendants were receiving checks from that business. Over the course of the operation, the defendants reportedly harvested more than 10,000 eggs worth more than $500,000.
Pickle and Beasley found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering and two counts of illegally killing an alligator. Both are free on bond with orders to appear for sentencing on Nov. 1.
