ARCADIA -- A search warrant stemming from the arrest of one suspect led DeSoto County deputies to the location of second suspect on Thursday.
The DeSoto County Sheriffs' Office issued a press release Thursday afternoon regarding the recent arrest of Richard Dale Lowe Jr., 42, and Keith Jacob Ross, 37.
"Sheriff Potter reminded individuals living in and driving through DeSoto County that he does not stand for unlawful, dangerous drugs meant to victimize the residents of DeSoto County," read the press release.
Lowe had been arrested earlier that day; authorities alleged that after he was arrested, he was found to have 25.23 grams of methamphetamine on his person during a search, which qualified as a trafficking amount.
He was already facing numerous charges on three active warrants, according to DSCO, including tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting officer without violence.
After Lowe's person was searched, DeSoto County deputies then served a search warrant at his residence on Providence Street in Arcadia.
During this search, they made contact with Ross — who was then subsequently charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both suspects were then transported to DeSoto County Jail.
