Two people were injured in a DeSoto County shooting early Thursday morning that reportedly occurred over a sale of fake drugs.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, two armed suspects, later identified as Ian Hildebrand, 33, and Bron Valdemar Lukas, 32, demanded entry into a home in the area of Highway 17 and Brennan Drive around 6 a.m.
Two occupants of the home were shot by the suspects before one was taken hostage.
When deputies arrived, they found a male gunshot victim, who said the suspects had forced a female victim into a standard cab, two-door, white S-10 pickup before departing the scene.
Deputies were able to stop the suspect vehicle and safely take both suspects into custody, while ensuring the victim received aid, according to a press release. The female victim told law enforcement one of the suspects had shot her because she sold him fake drugs, according to the release.
Two firearms were located, and the suspects were each charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, kidnapping and home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon.
Both victims were flown to trauma centers for further care and treatment. Their condition was unknown Thursday afternoon.
Hildebrand and Lukas were booked into the DeSoto County Jail, where they are being held without bond.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.