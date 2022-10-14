ARCADIA — Two people are dead following a five-car crash on State Road 70 in DeSoto County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Friday.
FHP issued a press release on the crash, stating that an attempted passing preceded the crash.
The crash was reported around 4:12 p.m. Thursday.
Two vehicles, an SUV and a sedan, were traveling east on State Road 70, with the SUV behind the sedan.
In the westbound lane, there were three vehicles: another SUV, followed by a tractor trailer, followed by a pickup. Each vehicle had one driver, while the pickup also had a passenger.
According to FHP, the driver of the eastbound SUV tried to pass the vehicle in front of him by moving into the westbound lane. At that point, the vehicle hit the front of the SUV coming from the other lane.
As a result, the westbound SUV was “forced backward” into the front of the tractor trailer; the tractor trailer, in turn, was struck by the pickup when the latter driver was unable to stop in time.
The sedan in the eastbound lane, meanwhile, was struck by debris from the initial SUV collision.
The westbound SUV ultimately wound up on the north grass shoulder, flipped onto its roof. The eastbound SUV that attempted to pass came to rest in the middle of the road, straddling both lanes. The tractor trailer ended up in the north shoulder of the road.
The drivers of both SUVs were pronounced dead at the scene. The westbound driver was identified as a 68-year-old man from North Palm Beach, while the eastbound driver was identified as a 72-year-old man residing in Arcadia.
No one else at the scene reported injuries to first responders, according to FHP.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.