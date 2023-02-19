featured topical Two more arrests made in Arcadia homicide investigation Staff Report Feb 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 William Shilling Sharae White Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARCADIA — The Arcadia Police Department on Friday announced two more arrests in connection with the fatal shooting at the DeSoto County Fair.Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez, 17, was shot and killed Feb. 4.The APD arrested the alleged shooter, Ryan Watson Jr., 15, on Feb. 8. An APD social media post stated the ongoing investigation has yielded two more arrests: William Shilling, 54, and Sharae White, 33. Both have been charged with making a false report.The post further stated the investigation is continuing and that anyone with information can contact Lt. Troy Carrillo at 863-494-2222. Callers can remain anonymous. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Two pedestrians struck by car, killed; child survives Fatal crash in DeSoto County Environmental catastrophe averted? New Peace River reservoir plan gets funding boost 15-year-old charged in DeSoto Fair homicide Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Two pedestrians struck by car, killed; child survives Fatal crash in DeSoto County Environmental catastrophe averted? New Peace River reservoir plan gets funding boost 15-year-old charged in DeSoto Fair homicide Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
