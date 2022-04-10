Cattle fertility has mostly been a guessing game going back to the earliest days of the cattle industry in DeSoto and Charlotte counties.
Sales of cattle and calves bring around $32 million a year to DeSoto County producers and about $3.3 million to producers in Charlotte County, U.S. Department of Agriculture data show. Sales statewide, in the most recent annual count, reached $511 million.
But a worry remains: Cattle reproduction is sliding.
The 810,000 calves born in 2019 to cattle producers in the state marked a 10,000 head drop from the year before, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says. And the year before that – from 2017 to 2018 – 20,000 fewer calves were born in Florida, reports Florida Raised, a provider of local Florida beef.
Just maybe, though, the slide can be slowed or even reversed, University of Florida animal science researchers hope, as they begin a four-year quest to replace guessing about cattle fertility with precision assessments.
Data from the study could open new areas of research into such factors as “the influence of breeds, season, stress, lactation, synchronization strategies, nutritional strategies and energy on the uterine environment and its ability to support pregnancy,” UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences said in announcing the project.
The researchers say they expect to move closer to solving the centuries old mystery of why at least one of three cow pregnancies fail early on.
Success with the federally funded research project would significantly benefit the cattle industry by equipping beef producers with ways to identify heifers — cows that have not birthed a calf — most likely to carry pregnancies to full tern.
The findings could break new ground in an industry in which only 60 percent to 70 percent of fertile cow pregnancies are successful.
“Oh, yes, I think we will,” said Dr. Mario Binelli, leader of the UF project and assistant animal science professor.
Success, Binelli said, would be development of a roadmap for shrinking “that 30 percent of the fertility failures.”
Binelli’s study of ways to ensure embryos thrive in cattle uteri will be bankrolled by a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Joining him in the research are Philipe Moriel, an associate professor at the Range Cattle Research and Education Center, and Peter Hansen, a Distinguished Professor in UF’s Animal Science department.
The task is to identify molecular structures of the uteruses of fertile cows that achieve successful early pregnancies. Binelli attributes the fertility difficulty to nature having placed the embryo in a hollow tube within the uterus instead of directly inside the tissue of the uterus, as with human pregnancies.
The embryo grows inside the straw-like tube for three to four weeks, Binelli said.
“It needs to provide all of the nutrients, vitamins, minerals and amino acids for the embryo to grow," he said.
However, Binelli noted, “It doesn’t always do a good job…. The uterus is not secreting what it should be, so the embryo doesn’t grow.”
Starting in July, Binelli and the research team will isolate 100 fertile cows that will receive embryo transfers. “We will see” if they got pregnant, Binelli said.
Pregnancies that do occur will be terminated after 45 days of gestation. The test cows will then be administered new embryos.
“They will get this eight times” over the study period, the researcher noted.
Uterine samples will reveal the molecular structure of the uteruses of cows able to maintain their pregnancies. For the first time, scientists will have a molecular signature, Binelli said.
“We will know the molecules that are there.”
With some luck, some of the magic of successful cattle pregnancies will be revealed.
At some point in the future, a cattle producer will be able to, say, pick from among 10 cows a single one whose uterus has the preferred molecular makeup, said Binelli. He said he will share the team’s findings and methods with cattle producers in DeSoto and Charlotte counties and throughout the state.
The research into improved fertility could not be timelier, he said, predicting that in the years ahead the cattle industry “will be pressured from many different sides – conservation, land use, the environment. There will be a push for a more productive system.”
What outcome would make Binelli and his team the happiest?
“If after a lot of testing, evaluation and analysis, I have a panel of 100 molecules that can be identified and used….
“This is the dream,” he said.
