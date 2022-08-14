The cattle industry knows high temperatures are a menace to pregnant dairy cows confined to feed lots. But researchers are unsure the same is true for pregnant beef cows grazing in times of sizzling temperatures.

They expect to get an answer by the end of a five-year examination of the effect of Florida’s often-searing heat on pregnant beef cows grazing at the Ona Range Cattle Research and Education Center in Hardee County. The study begins this month.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments