The cattle industry knows high temperatures are a menace to pregnant dairy cows confined to feed lots. But researchers are unsure the same is true for pregnant beef cows grazing in times of sizzling temperatures.
They expect to get an answer by the end of a five-year examination of the effect of Florida’s often-searing heat on pregnant beef cows grazing at the Ona Range Cattle Research and Education Center in Hardee County. The study begins this month.
“All this knowledge we have so far about heat stress was developed for beef and dairy cattle in feed lots,” said Dr. Philipe Moriel, a University of Florida associate professor of Beef Cattle Nutrition and Management who will head the study funded by a $640,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
The answer could spare beef producers some of the $300 million in damages heat causes the country’s industry annually. An even bigger payoff could come from a better understanding of how to improve cow-calf production in hot climates, UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences said in a press release.
Little research has been done on heat stress and animals that graze, Moriel said in an interview. The dearth of research extends to the “long-term performance of offspring,” he added.
“This data will help us identify the exact physiological changes occurring in pregnant cows — and then to their offspring — once they are exposed to similar heat,” Moriel said. “This knowledge will allow us to develop novel heat-mitigation strategies to enhance cattle performance and health, which in turn will improve the profitability of cow-calf producers in hot climates.”
Moriel’s research team will focus on Brangus cattle, a breed developed to carry the traits of Angus and Brahman cattle and thrive in Florida’s sub-tropical climate.
In DeSoto County and elsewhere in Florida, ranchers ensure that cattle have plenty of shade and water in their pastures to help cattle escape the heat of the day, said Bridget Carlisle Stice, a DeSoto County livestock extension agent, in an email.
Stice said she thinks the main danger from severe heat occurs during calving.
“Good ranch managers avoid calving during the hot season,” she said.
Cows, Stice said, are smart enough to lie in the shade when it gets hot. “But if they are calving, it is biologically impossible for them to rest,” she said. “That is where we can run into danger. Heat stress on the cow and the newborn calf could result in serious consequences.”
Florida ranchers plan their seasons around heat and rain, the livestock agent said. Many central and south Florida beef cattle operations, she said, begin their breeding season around January through March which puts calving season beginning anywhere from September through November, for fall calving.
“Breeding season is a lot of work for the bulls, who each service around 25 head of cows each season,” Stice noted, and added research shows that heat can play a role in libido, stamina and fertility in bulls.
“Aligning the breeding season with more temperate weather ensures greater breeding success,” the agent said. “The same goes for calving season.”
She said common sense would indicate that the same is true for a cow at breeding and calving. But why?
That is where UF’s Moriel and his research come in. “There is not a great deal of research to explain this,” Stice said. “Dr. Moriel’s research will help us quantify the impact of heat stress on breeding, gestation and calving.”
In some breeds, the effect of severe heat is magnified. But not for the Brahman breed common in Florida and born to survive in hotter climates, Moriel said.
They aren’t bulletproof, however.
So, the researchers at the Ona center will monitor physical changes that cause the animals to shift away from reproduction. But because heat stress can “go both ways,”
Researchers also will check for any positive effects of the heat, Moriel said. He said they will especially want to know whether exposure to severe heat during gestation helps or hurts.
The findings could be good to know in Florida where late gestation in beef cattle starts around August and goes to November, according to Moriel.
“That is the hottest time of year for us,” he said. “They are exposed to some very high temperatures.”
It could be researchers will find no effects, including no consequences for the offspring, he said. But they will want to know why, Moriel added.
On the other hand, Moriel said he may find heat stress could bring on something like a 60% decrease in production. Or perhaps the effects will be less dramatic.
“Maybe that small decrease in heat performance is something we can fix,” the livestock scientist said.
Moriel expects that blood and hormone samples will be telling, especially in spotting metabolism changes. “There are all kinds of indictors in their bodies,” he said, though he emphasized “it might be possible nothing is going on.”
The important thing is that the research will add to knowledge of grazing cattle and heat stress, especially in analyzing changes to their immune systems. It is known that Brangus and Brahman beef cattle common to Florida and other sub-tropical and tropical regions have more thermotolerance than dairy cows, Moriel said, meaning they are more capable of coping with heat stress, including an ability to sweat more and better control their body temperature.
Moriel said he expects his research over the next five years will present new avenues for exploring beef cattle fertility and overall production.
“Once we do these studies, we are going to have a lot more questions,” he said.
