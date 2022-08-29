Nothing rattles leaders of a tiny Florida county like a $298,750,000 lawsuit under the state’s Bert J. Harris Private Property Rights Protection Act.
Still, the Board of County Commissioners in Union County didn’t blink when hit in 2019 with a massive property rights claim from phosphate operator HPS II Enterprises. Today, Union County commissioners are breathing easier after HPS II, a venture made up of several land-holding families in Union County and neighboring Braford County, subsequently dropped the suit.
The court’s dismissal of the suit “without prejudice” gives the phosphate firm ability to refile a suit to force Union County to grant a phosphate mining permit. However, a four-year statute of limitations could be in play. The law gives a property owner four years to file suit after giving the local government a claim notice. The notice must be made within one year of the denial of the property use.
In the instance of Union County, HPS served notice of its claim on Oct. 29, 2018. Under the statute of limitations, presumably any new suit would have to be filed by Oct. 29 of this year.
After that date, the mining families would be time-barred from refiling or reopening the same case, according to comments on the website of north Florida’s WWALS Watershed Coalition attributed to Russ Wade, Union County’s attorney.
The important thing, said environmental lawyer Ragan Whitlock, is that “Union County did not fold.”
Their commissioners showed that resistance can work, even for a small county facing a nearly $300 million lawsuit, said Whitlock, a St. Petersburg-based staff attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity who works on phosphate issues throughout Florida.
Union County’s example is one DeSoto County declined to follow in its dealings with the Mosaic Fertilizer Co. in the company’s bid to gain a mining-industrial designation for a little more than 14,000 acres in west DeSoto County between highways 70s and 72.
“DeSoto County felt the threat of a lawsuit and entered into an agreement (for mediation) to alleviate the pressure,” Whitlock said.
Union County went beyond feeling the threat of a lawsuit to actually enduring one. The suit came after the county lifted a moratorium on phosphate mining but enacted a comprehensive land-use amendment that limited approval for HPS II Enterprises’ mining operations to 341 acres. HPS II owns 5,641 acres along the county’s southern border. HPS land extends into Bradford County, covering an additional 5,000 acres.
In its notice to Union County commissioners, HPS II said its monetary claim “represents the diminution in value of HPS’s property as a result of the County’s Comprehensive Plan amendment.”
HPS said it had a “bona fide, valid appraisal” to support its claim of a fair-market-value loss of $398,750,000.
Had the claim gone to court, a bench trial would have been its first stop. If the judge found liability, the case would have gone to a jury to set damages.
To win a Bert Harris claim, a property owner must show a governmental entity “inordinately” burdened an existing use of the property or a vested right to a specific use of the property.
In its notice to Union County commissioners HPS offered another option: “HPS would accept the immediate issuance of mining approvals for the property plus attorney fees and costs and would waive its right to the damages it has incurred since the initial adoption of the county’s illegal moratorium.”
Union County said “no.”
By contrast, DeSoto County gave a tentative “no.”
Driving the tentativeness was the prospect of a Bert Harris Act damages claim that could have been far more than the one Union County received, considering the much higher phosphate tonnage believed to be below ground in western DeSoto County.
HPS based its monetary claim on an estimated 17.5 million U.S. tons that can be mined in Union County. Mosaic estimates its land in DeSoto County holds 89 million metric tons of beneficiated phosphate rock.
A U.S. ton equals 2,000 pounds while a metric ton equals 2,204,6 pounds.
Mosaic insists it is not planning any legal action “at this point” and has no plans to return to DeSoto County commissioners with permit requests anytime soon.
“Looking at legal options would not only be premature at this point but unnecessary,” said Jackie Barron, Mosaic spokeswoman, in an email.
