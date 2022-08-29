Nothing rattles leaders of a tiny Florida county like a $298,750,000 lawsuit under the state’s Bert J. Harris Private Property Rights Protection Act.

Still, the Board of County Commissioners in Union County didn’t blink when hit in 2019 with a massive property rights claim from phosphate operator HPS II Enterprises. Today, Union County commissioners are breathing easier after HPS II, a venture made up of several land-holding families in Union County and neighboring Braford County, subsequently dropped the suit.


