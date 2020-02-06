Cyclists of all abilities gather Saturday for the DeSoto Cares Homeless Services, DCHS, one-day bicycling event. The event (Feb. 8) begins and ends at Mosaic Arena, home of the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo. The cycling event has a new director, all new routes, and the short distance route has been reduced to 10 miles to attract casual cyclists and those just getting into cycling.
DCHS is a nonprofit founded in 2016 by a group of downtown merchants and others concerned about loitering in the downtown area. Currently, DCHS aids those living in unsafe places by providing a place where they can shower, do laundry, connect with services, get help with getting back on their feet. The ride is a fundraiser for a planned Tiny Town—a village of small homes to house those living on the streets until they can transition into more traditional housing.
"It will not be a drop-in shelter," said Mike Provau, DCHS president. "We work individually with clients—those that show a willingness to work toward a better living arrangement will have to commit to certain steps to attain their goals."
Often a bicycle is a homeless person's only material possession, providing inexpensive transportation and the ability to get to a job. In 2017, former Arcadian Patty Walker approached DCHS about doing a fundraising bicycle ride. Walker saw biking as symbolic of what we all deserve—the freedom to live how we want. Walker spent more than a year building a strong foundation for the inaugural event. The first ride held in February 2019 drew about 65 riders and raised over $5,460 for the project, including a matching grant from Modern Woodmen.
Karen Smoczynski (Smoke) is director for the 2020 event.
"I shadowed and coached Patty last year on developing the routes and more. When the Walkers told me they were moving out of the area, I knew I had to take the ride on," said Smoke. "Patty and I talked about several things that needed to be changed, and she continues to work with me, offering ideas and suggestions.”
Thousands of cycling events across the country are fundraisers for major charities such as MS, Cure for Cancer, etc., with participants required to raise a minimum for the charity. Such a requirement proved to be a stumbling block for the inaugural event.
"Cyclists just want to ride, eat great food, have a good time," said Smoke.
So this year there is no fundraising requirement for riders, but anyone may donate directly to DeSoto Cares in support of the ride. Sponsorships and in-kind donations from local businesses will help defray ride costs.
The ride is not a race. Cyclists are encouraged to ride at a comfortable pace and enjoy DeSoto County's bucolic scenery. The February date coincides with citrus blossoming, so the air will be laced with the scent of orange blossoms.
Distance riders will enjoy a great breakfast and a lunch prepared by Arcadia Rodeo Association. Fully stocked reststops will be at Veterans Memorial Park, Owens School, Joshua Citrus, and the 60-mile riders will also make a stop at King's Memorial Park in Fort Ogden.
The 10-mile route is a Slow Roll for casual riders; anyone who bikes, especially those who want to bike more, but are not accustomed to riding beyond their neighborhood. A safety briefing before the ride will be offered by Lisa Indovino, Safe Routes to School coordinator. Children under 10 are welcome to ride with an adult. Slow Roll riders will enjoy a light breakfast with fresh juice from Joshua Citrus. Riding in a group with more experienced riders is an excellent way to learn safe cycling skills. The 10-mile route follows Gibson Street, Arcadia Avenue, Livingston Loop, and then heads toward Morgan and Veterans parks. After a SAG (support and gear) stop, riders will head through downtown Arcadia, and may wish to stop to browse the shops, or grab lunch at one of the many restaurants, then return to Mosaic Arena by 2 p.m.
"We want the ride to be a community event to encourage safe cycling in our neighborhoods and on the roads," Smoke said.
In taking over the ride, Smoke said bicycling safety is her number one priority. The ride will be fully supported with SAG service provided by Bike SAG, Inc., thanks to a generous grant from the Mosaic Co. Karen Freeman of Acme Bicycle Shop in Punta Gorda will also provide SAG support. SAG drivers will accompany the riders on the routes and offer assistance to riders with flats or mechanical breakdowns or other problems that may arise.
All riders are required to wear a helmet and sign a waiver. Riders are encouraged to carry at least two bottles of water and a tube to fit their size tires. Any rider not properly prepared to ride will not be allowed to participate in the ride.
Cycling is the fastest growing outdoor activity in the nation. Cyclists range from those using bikes for basic transportation to enthusiasts who ride great distances at top speeds on expensive well maintained modern cycles — and everything between.
Come out and enjoy a day of cycling and supporting a great community cause. Advance registration is encouraged, and those registering before Jan. 27 will be guaranteed an official premium T-shirt with the ride logo.
For more information
Email: ridefortinytownarcadia@gmail.com
Phone: 863-558-0532
Website: www.ridefortinytown.com
Registration: https://raceroster.com/events/2020/26420/ride-for-tiny-town
Facebook: RideforTinyTownArcadia
