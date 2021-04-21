ARCADIA — Appointments for coronavirus vaccines will no longer be required starting Tuesday at DeSoto County's vaccination site, the Turner Agri-Civic Center in Arcadia.
County representatives said the number of vaccine appointments has decreased significantly since Gov. Ron DeSantis lowered the age requirement to 16 earlier this month.
For this reason, pre-registration is no longer necessary.
For those interested in receiving a vaccine, health officials will be administering first dose vaccines, on a first-come, first-served basis every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Turner Agri-Civic Center is located 2250 N.E. Roan St., in Arcadia.
If an appointment is preferred, residents can still register using the state’s vaccine registration portal by visiting, MyVaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7013.
Appointments will be scheduled between 10-11 a.m.
Individuals will need to bring the following items:
- The Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form.
- A valid ID as well as proof of Florida residency. See the full list of acceptable documentation of residency on the vaccine information page on the County’s website.
Second dose appointments will continue to be offered weekly, each Thursday at the Turner Center.
If you have any questions please call the DeSoto County Vaccine Call Center at 863-491-5335.
More information can also be found at DesotoBOCC.com/covid-19-information-and-resources.
