ARCADIA — For World War II veterans James M. O'Leary and Lou Towne, it was important to be able to toss the ceremonial wreath into the Peace River Monday morning as part of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Arcadia.
"There’s not many of us left, so I always look forward to being here," O'Leary said.
Towne said people need to remember Pearl Harbor and what it means to the country.
"As a country, we shouldn't live in the past but we should have the memories," Towne said. "We can't just throw history away. How do we remember if we don't take the time to remember?"
O'Leary and Towne joined a handful of other veterans and their families at the old Peace River Bridge near Morgan Park in Arcadia on Monday morning for the annual day of observance.
The Arcadia American Legion K Post 11 has been hosting the event for almost 30 years, according to Legion Commander Ron Jones.
"We've been doing this since 1993," Jones said. "Pearl Harbor caused us to come into World War II. Remembrance, country and freedom is why it's important. Normally, it's a little bit busier. We had four WWII veterans last year."
James Adkins, Legion Honor Guard commander, said the day not only honors Pearl Harbor and WWII veterans.
"This is to honor all our fellow veterans," Adkins said. "Pearl Harbor was the first time the U.S. was really attacked; it was an eye-opener. Apparently, we didn't keep our eyes open because 9/11 happened. If we don't keep doing (remembrance days like this), will people forget again?"
