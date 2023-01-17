TALLAHASSEE — Grappling with problems that began during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida veterans’ nursing homes have empty beds because of staffing shortages.

Bob Asztalos, deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, told a House panel Tuesday that 34 veterans have met criteria for admission to nursing homes but are waiting for placement.

Bob Asztalos

