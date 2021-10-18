ARCADIA — Kenya Lindsay fought back tears as she sat on the witness stand, remembering her three sons.
"They gave me life, hope, and the will to live," Lindsay said.
The grieving mother recounted that Marcus, the oldest boy, loved playing with trucks and climbing trees. The next oldest, Kiani, loved to dance. Kemaren, the youngest boy, was the biggest eater and loved the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
"He would copy the way his brother danced," Lindsay recalled.
Lindsay's memorializing formed the core of her victim impact statement Monday morning.
Across the room from Lindsay sat Marian Evette Williams, the woman that the jury had found guilty of the boys' homicide last Friday.
Williams, 53, of Bartow, was also found guilty of attempting to kill the boys' grandfather, Arnold Mele, and his partner, Theresa Redding. The boys were staying with Mele on March 11, 2017, when a fire broke out at Mele's house.
Mele and Redding were able to escape the fire, though Mele sustained injuries attempting to rescue his grandsons. The medical examiner testified that all three boys died from smoke inhalation.
The penalty phase of the trial will determine if Williams is sentenced to death or to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole.
In the opening statement for the prosecution, Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig outlined the aggravating factors she believed warranted the death penalty for Williams.
The first factor Fraivillig listed was a "previous conviction for a capital felony or use or threat of violence against the victim." Under Florida law, she noted, a contemporary conviction for multiple victims counts as a "previous conviction."
"That aggravating factor has already been proven beyond a reasonable doubt when you found the defendant guilty," Fraivillig said.
Other factors the prosecution outlined included the likely state of mind of the victims and if the crime appeared "cold, calculated and premeditated."
Kevin Shirley, speaking for the defense, spoke for the first time during the trial. He drew attention to mitigating factors that he believed would convince the jury to reject the death penalty.
"Her life is what made her what she is today," said Shirley, adding Williams was a mother, a widow and attended church.
Shirley indicated that several character witnesses, including members of Williams' family, would be called by the defense starting Tuesday.
The prosecution also called Clarissa Jones, a resident of Arcadia, to testify Monday. Jones, 44, testified that she was the victim in a previous case against Williams.
While visiting a local club in Arcadia in 2009, Jones said that she had a brief conversation with Williams. At the time, her niece and Williams' daughter were involved in a feud.
Jones testified that she stepped outside of the building with a couple of friends. Shortly afterward, Williams approached her from behind and slashed her throat.
"I had to receive 22 staples to my throat," Jones testified. She also claimed she heard Williams shout: "Bitch, I'm going to kill you."
On cross-examination, Shirley questioned Jones about how the case proceeded.
Williams eventually pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery and was sentenced to three years in prison. Jones said she believed Williams should have received more.
At one point, Fraivillig raised an objection as to Shirley's line of questioning about the sequence of events.
"I would ask defense not argue with the witness," Fraivillig said.
"I wasn't arguing," Shirley responded.
On re-direct, Fraivillig asked Jones: "Were you afraid you were going to die?"
Jones replied: "Yes."
After these two witnesses were called, Judge Don T. Hall dismissed the jury early, as the defense's witnesses are anticipated to be ready on Tuesday.
The penalty phase will continue at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
