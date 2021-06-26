PUNTA GORDA — An icon of the Vietnam War will soon be landing at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
A Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter was recently purchased by one of the museum’s volunteers as a donation to the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda.
“This is not just another relic that one places in a park,” said retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dick Carr, Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida president. “This is especially true because ours will be the medical evacuation version of the Huey.
“Because of the medevac Huey, most of the wounded were treated within one hour. Further, if the wounded survived for 24 hours, 99% of them lived. This is just a part of the Huey’s story.”
Until the helicopter can be relocated, it will be featured at the Military Heritage Museum as part of its military vehicle display outside of the main building.
“It has taken us a while to get our outside military vehicle display area exhibit in place,” Museum Executive Director Gary Butler said. “Hosting the Huey helicopter until its relocation is a great honor given its historical significance.
“It served in so many critical ways during the Vietnam war including a troop transporter, for close-air support and for medical evacuation.”
Butler went on to say that several of the museum’s volunteers served as crew members.
“For them, it helps define who they are and the incredible impact it had on their service,” he said.
The museum’s outdoor display also features a 1943 World War II Navy Jeep along with the recently donated Vietnam War-era M35 6X6 Cargo Truck.
The Huey will be arriving by truck transport Tuesday with assembly of its parts to follow.
“It will take them some time to re-assemble the Huey,” Butler said. “Volunteers working on this include former Huey maintenance crew veterans along with volunteers from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.”
Once complete, the display will run in coordination and support of the upcoming Fishermen’s Village Fourth of July celebration.
Several of the museum’s Vietnam-era volunteers — who served in crews assigned to a Huey — will be providing tours and sharing their own experiences to museum visitors.
Butler said there are many steps involved to making the relocation happen but that the donor would like to see it happen in time for Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
“(We) will temporarily house the Huey until the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida organization can raise the additional funds for a permanent display (at Veterans Park),” he said, “as well as to acquire the appropriate approvals and permits.”
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. More information can be found at MilitaryHeritageMuseum.org.
